A free-will donation fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church to help with Jerol and Shalette Glasby and Scott Emmons after a barn fire that occurred on Dec. 12, 2019.
A spaghetti dinner and bakery will be free to those who attend. All donations made are free-will and will go towards the barn and the Glasby’s friend, Scott Emmons, whose hands were burned in the fire. Tara Buhr, sister of Shalette, is organizing this fundraiser.
“The money is going to towards anything that it can cover,” Buhr said. “That way it’s fair for both of them and they all receive a little help.”
A silent auction will also be taking place. Buhr has collected donations from local area businesses that will be available. Currently, gift cards from Wahpeton Video, Fryin’ Pan, Dairy Queen have been donated, and more contributions are expected.
The fire took place at the Glasby’s barn in rural Campbell, Minnesota. The cause of the fire was previously reported to have been caused by electrical issues. The barn was a total loss.
Contents of the barn included multiple motorcycles, a four-wheeler, lawnmower, snow equipment and many tools that helped run the farm. The loss is estimated at $40,000.
Emmons burned his hands while attempting to rescue the Glasby’s two dogs and cat. While attempting rescue of the pets, Emmons obtained first and second-degree burns to his hands. While he was able to save one dog, unfortunately, the other dog and cat passed.
“He may need skin-grafting on his hands,” Buhr said. “That’s how bad they are.”
The church is located at 420 3rd Avenue North, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
