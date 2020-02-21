Micah Moxness, 5, has been in and out of various hospitals, undergone multiple tests and his family is still without answers.
A benefit to support the Moxness family will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Wahpeton Community Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
“We plan on being at the event. We very much want and hope to be there,” Marissa Moxness, Micah’s mother, said. “Things could always change but we hope to be there.”
A free-will meal of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and potato salad and a cash bar by Firehouse Pub is available. Additionally, Micah’s St. Mary’s Preschool teacher Laura Holzworth is providing bake sale items.
There will be a silent auction and raffle for various items such as North Dakota State University Bison and Minnesota Viking items, massages, haircare, toolsets, a week-long getaway, Twins baseball tickets, guns, decor and more.
“We can’t cure him and we can’t figure out his illness but we can provide meals. We can help with the monetary side. I know this has been a beacon of hope knowing that this event is coming,” Benefit Coordinator Stephanie Beyer said. “She (Marissa) is just the best, most loving, caring, thoughtful mom and advocate for her son.”
Micah’s journey began in early July 2019 when his parents, Matt and Marissa, began noticing changes in his health. His gait was abnormal, he had difficulty using his hand on one side and his speech was difficult to understand.
His parents brought Micah to the emergency room at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, where they performed various tests and ultimately had the family transferred to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Micah underwent MRI and MRA scans, lumbar punctures and blood tests during a week-long stay in Sioux Falls. All tests resulted in no abnormalities. After a possible diagnosis of a neurological disease, the family was referred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to better deal with rare diseases.
“We have had multiple misdiagnoses. It has been quite the journey,” Marissa said.
Mayo Clinic determined the original possible diagnosis was incorrect and in November 2019 they began a treatment plan for what they believed was post-infectious autoimmune encephalitis that was causing neurologic symptoms. However, after three months of treatment with no progress, the family and hospital staff are back to square one.
Micah can still walk, although unsteady, he attends school on days he feels well enough and goes to therapy appointments six times a week for physical, occupational and speech.
“He is a trooper and he still loves his football, farming and playing with his younger brother,” Marissa said. “He tries to keep good spirits but he has pain and headaches sometimes from his illness which affects his life quite a bit. He has weakness in his muscles which makes normal things difficult for him. But he keeps soldiering on and he is such a sweetheart.”
There is an account set up for the Moxness family at Bremer Bank. Monetary donations may be sent to Bremer Bank, 225 North 5th Street, Breckenridge, Minnesota 56520.
Anyone is welcome to follow Micah’s medical journey through his Caring Bridge site at www.caringbridge.org/visit/micahmoxness.
To volunteer, donate or for more information, contact Beyer at 701-640-1945.
