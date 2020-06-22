Fundraising begins for Someplace Safe 

Wilkin County’s Someplace Safe is holding an online summer auction for a virtual fundraiser until Thursday, July 1.
“This is a fun way to support our agency from wherever you are – in the comfort of your home, at a ball game, or while enjoying the lake. You can even sign up to get text alerts, making it easy to track the items you are bidding on,” Someplace Safe’s Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach said.
Someplace Safe was unable to host their annual summer raffle this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency typically sells raffle tickets in their office as well as various other locations around the area. However, many of those locations are small businesses that are closed, have limited hours, or must restrict the number of people in their establishment.
“We didn’t want to add any further stress to these wonderful local businesses as they begin to open and adjust to the new guidelines. So we decided to try something new,” Zach said. “The nice thing about the virtual fundraiser is that people can support from anywhere.”
Items such as designer bags, vacation packages, wine, a fish adventure and childrens’ toys are being auctioned off online. Proceeds collected from the fundraiser will benefit the programs and services that Someplace Safe offers for victims and survivors of crime. The agency has continued to provide services through the pandemic through video chat, telephone calls and in-person appointments.
“Thank you to all of our supporters who continue to help us create a safer community for victims and survivors of crime and abuse,” Zach said.
Those who helped with donations and sponsorships to make this fundraiser possible are: Perham American Legion Post 187, Fergus Falls Eagles Club, Fergus Falls Kiwanis Club, Perham Masonic Lodge No. 157, Fergus Falls Sunrise Rotary, Perham Rotary Club, Perham VFW Post 4020, Fergus Falls VFW Post 612, Thumper Pond Resort, Breckenridge Drug, Heartland Insurance, Pebble Lake Golf Course, Thrivent Financial, Thrive Cosmetics, RDO of Fergus Falls, Canine Acres, Diekman’s Jewelry, Casey’s Amusement Park, Elden’s Fresh Foods, Casey’s General Store, Purple Power Fundraiser Planning Committee, Tara Klostreich, Stefanie Mikkelson, Tertia Christensen, Renae Niemi, Shelly Zach, Amanda Crouse, Lisa Mauch, Bobbi Matt, Becki Jordan, Ashley and Nick Zach, and Carin Kassa.
For more information, visit www.someplacesafe.info or call 218-739-3486.
