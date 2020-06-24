Fundraising for the “Tyler Scott Wohlers Memorial Path” concluded its first week with approximately 45 percent of the project cost raised.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, the campaign has raised $34,025 from 333 donors. Wohlers’ family and friends have a goal of $75,000 for the project, which would be constructed along Highway 78 between Battle Lake and Ottertail, Minnesota.
Donations have been accepted through GoFundMe since Wednesday, June 17. Anyone who would prefer to not use GoFundMe can send donations to the “Tyler Wohlers Walkway Fund” account through Bremer Bank, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“We’re very grateful to live in a community like this that comes together and contributes and supports something like this,” organizer Connor Tschakert said.
Wohlers, 21, was fatally struck by a car in an early morning hit and run along the highway on July 6, 2019. The Wahpeton man had been walking home after a night with friends.
“The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Wohlers tripped and fell into the northbound traffic lane,” Daily News previously reported. “A vehicle, which witnesses said was a smaller, white or silver-colored sedan, was traveling northbound. The vehicle hit Wohlers and continued traveling without stopping.”
Supporters of the Wohlers Memorial Path say they never want the situation to be repeated. Announcing the path, Tschakert said it will provide Ottertail residents and visitors a safe place to walk from the city to a public access road.
“The project is moving along well and construction is being discussed,” Tschakert said. “This information will also be posted throughout Otter Tail County.”
Wohlers’ path, Daily News previously reported, will include the intersection of highways 78 and 108, as well as along Highway 78 on the west side, from the intersection to the Pelican Bay public water access on Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota.
“We need your help to make this happen and we can’t do it without you,” Wohlers’ loved ones wrote on GoFundMe.
As of Wednesday afternoon, $41,045 needed to be raised. Campaign updates will be shared on GoFundMe and at the new Facebook group, “Tyler Scott Wohlers Memorial Walkway Path.”
“We would like you to add any personal memories or photos that you would like to share,” Tschakert wrote.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.