Future of art displayed at Red Door Art Gallery
'Big Mac' by Wahpeton student Katalena Batiste earned best in show during the 2022 juried student art showcase at the Red Door Art Gallery

 Daily News File Photo

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, Twin Towns Area high school students will have their art displayed at the Red Door Art Gallery. The show running from Jan. 10 to Jan. 28, features 13 pieces from Wahpeton High School and 15 pieces from Breckenridge High School.

The show will be juried by artist Barbara Benda and awards will be presented from 5-7 p.m., on Jan. 10, at the gallery. Students will receive critiques from Benda during the reception as well.



Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 