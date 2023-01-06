Future of art displayed at Red Door Art Gallery

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, Twin Towns Area high school students will have their art displayed at the Red Door Art Gallery. The show running from Jan. 10 to Jan. 28, features 13 pieces from Wahpeton High School and 15 pieces from Breckenridge High School.
The show will be juried by artist Barbara Benda and awards will be presented from 5-7 p.m., on Jan. 10, at the gallery. Students will receive critiques from Benda during the reception as well.
“I can’t say every student will receive a specific critique,” Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson said. “But, Barbara spent decades as an art educator and it brings her joy to give feedback to the students.”
Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m., but community members can feel free to wander the gallery and inspect the art of the up-and-coming talents this area has produced.
Enerson said this juried student art show has been going on for at least the past 10 years, thanks to the dedicated art teachers at both area high schools. This year, Breckenridge art teacher Elizabeth Sundquist and Wahpeton art teacher Shania Schooler are sponsoring their respective students’ art for the show.
“This show wouldn’t happen without the support from these two,” Enerson said. “We’re so lucky to have both of these schools that value art as much as they do.
Guests can expect to see art of all mediums, but Enerson said a higher capacity of 3D sculptural art was submitted than previous years. Regardless of the medium, each piece will be judged on the playing field.
This opportunity to support young artists is so important to the field as a whole, according to Enerson.
“This is the future of art right here; we can’t continue to say we support the arts in our area if we can’t come out and support our youth,” Enerson said. “It’s also just fun for the public to see what these students are capable of.”
Look forward to coverage of the reception and photos of the students’ art in our Thursday, Jan. 12 edition of the Daily News.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.