Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth gave a case for spending a portion of the money received in the Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion Project settlement on housing during the Wilkin County Economic Development Authority meeting Thursday, Nov. 12.
Berseth, who has worked extensively on reaching a conclusion with the F-M Diversion Authority, said the issue that needs to be tackled next is housing. Gaining new homes would ideally increase population, thus increasing the taxpayer base and lowering taxes for everyone.
“I think so many times we don’t look at housing to be an economic development,” EDA member Rick Steckler said. “I think there’s been a lot of thoughts that it isn’t economic development, but it really is. It really is.”
The two upstream counties will receive $75 million as compensation for the loss of tax base due to the diversion project. Of that, $35 million will be delivered within the next three months, and will be split 60 percent and 40 percent based on the population of the counties. Richland County, North Dakota, will receive $21 million and Wilkin County, Minnesota, will receive $14 million.
The money received from the settlement needs to be reinvested into the communities so as not to foster an unsustainable tax increase, Berseth said, and the way to do this is to invest in housing.
“We’ve got so many unfilled jobs in our community,” Berseth said. “Jobs are very important, but if you don’t have housing to correlate with it, it’s all for naught.”
A lack of housing begins to affect every part of a community, including schools, local businesses and population, Berseth said. For instance, with less housing, less students will be attending the public schools which amounts to over a $10,000 loss per student that leaves the area, he said.
Berseth said the two counties need to advance their housing options past custom homes because many people don’t want to wait months for their home to be built or wade through dozens of decisions. In Fargo-Moorhead, acquiring a home is a matter of choosing a spec home or choosing to build a custom home from a small selection of pre-made plans for each type of budget.
Every community surrounding Fargo-Moorhead has grown except Richland and Wilkin counties, Berseth said. In fact, both counties have been losing population. Since 2000, Richland County has lost 1,756 people and Wilkin County has lost 886 people.
EDA member Steve Haire said an important factor to consider is the current value of the communities. Before spending money to build new houses, Haire suggested the desirability of the townships in the area needs to be increased.
Berseth hopes the two counties can cooperate on their shared issues. Southern Valley Economic Development Authority, which serves both counties, plans to create a Housing Authority to address the need for more housing. Berseth said the compensation funds will be distributed to the Richland County Jobs Development Authority and the Wilkin County EDA, which can then dispense it to SVEDA.
Both counties’ goals are similar, Berseth said, and the two are already working together through SVEDA. It wouldn’t make sense to create dual roles, like housing director or housing administrator, he said. Rather, Berseth said the communities should operate under a shared housing authority through SVEDA and reduce their overhead.
Money that is not spent on housing could be spent on a loan portfolio or revolving loan fund, Berseth said.
“There’s a lot of opportunity, not just on this money, but if we leverage it correctly, there could be a lot more money down the road,” Berseth said.
