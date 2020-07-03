‘Future’ still fun after all these viewings

Daily News Film Critic Frank Stanko spent his spring and early summer writing Retro Reviews. He concludes the series with “Back to the Future,” which opened in theaters on July 3, 1985.
After all these years, there’s still something audacious about “Back to the Future.”
It’s a high-concept movie that works because of low-concept storytelling. Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally travels from 1985 to 1955, screws up the space-time continuum and has to get things right again before he can go home. Exciting stuff, but there’s much more than just thrills.
Re-watching a favorite movie can be a little daunting. There’s so many questions. How much weight does nostalgia carry? Can the story still hold my attention? Is there still something to be surprised by? To answer the last question, yes. On this last viewing, I got a kick out of how much exposition was given before Marty fled the Libyan terrorists by driving the plutonium-charged DeLorean.
Director-screenwriter Robert Zemeckis, co-screenwriter Bob Gale and executive producer Steven Spielberg probably didn’t intend this, but “Future” has a close enough resemblance to another beloved movie about trying to get back from a strange and wonderful place. Why, Marty winds up with three close companions and the villain is defeated as a result of a selfless act of bravery. Figured it out?
That’s right, I’ve decided “Future” shares some DNA with “The Wizard of Oz.” Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) receives knowledge. Lorraine Baines (Lea Thompson) receives true love. George McFly (Crispin Glover) receives courage. Like Dorothy and friends, there’s no weak link. Marty realizes how much he loves his mom, dad and Doc and because of this, we can’t help but love Marty.
Okay, that’s enough about emotions and feelings. I’m proud to say that even after so many viewings, “Back to the Future” is still a fun movie. The plot is ingenious, the comedic situations and other plot devices are inspired and the actors do first rate work. Even characters like Jennifer (Claudia Wells) and Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) have a life to them that you wouldn’t necessarily expect.
A movie like “Future” depends on audience goodwill. If we don’t care that Marty is going to such great lengths in order to survive, if we aren’t touched by his newfound understanding that his parents were kids once, too, then it’s all meaningless. The performances make the difference, too. Glover and Thompson are first rate as George and Lorraine, closely following a never better Lloyd.
Then, of course, we have Fox. It’s cliche to say that someone is better in a movie that they have any right to be, but that’s what I think of when I see him playing Marty. Nobody else could act, could exemplify that role as well as he could. It doesn’t require a hero. It doesn’t require a whiz kid. It just requires a plucky young man. “If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything,” indeed!
The truth is, I was always going to give “Future” a passing grade. In addition to its own merits, I’ve got sentimental reasons. You see, my dad looked enough like Glover when he was younger. When George waves to Marty at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance … well, let’s just say it gets a tad dusty in my TV room.
“Back to the Future” earns my Recommended rating. It’s available through YouTube and Amazon Prime.
Additional thoughts and trivia:
• Hey, It’s …!: The movie’s bit players included Huey Lewis, Marc McClure (“Freaky Friday,” “Superman”), Wendie Jo Sperber (“Bosom Buddies”), Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) and Maia Brewton (“Adventures in Babysitting”).
• Did you know that in addition to topping the Billboard Hot 100, “The Power of Love” was nominated for two Grammy Awards? It lost both to “We Are the World.”
• Confession time: I voted for Thompson when she competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”
• So, how well do you think Marty slept on Sunday, Oct. 27, 1985? He got a full night’s sleep the day before after coming home from 1955 (which he spent a week in), but then you figure that on Saturday, he put in visits to 2015 (a few hours), the alternate 1985 (a few hours), 1955 again (roughly 24 hours) and 1885 (about half a week).
• “SAVE THE CLOCK TOWER!”
