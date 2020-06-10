Garden art show held at Red Door Art Door Gallery

The Red Door Art Gallery and Museum in Wahpeton, North Dakota, is exhibiting garden art with works by area artists until Friday, July 31. The exhibition features 21 artists with 62 different pieces of garden-related artwork.
The public is invited to an artists’ reception and open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
The gallery’s traditional receptions typically involve an evening open house with beverages and snacks for the community to enjoy while they view artwork and talk with local artists. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gallery is featuring an all-day event for the public to come so that social distancing and cleansing practices are maintained.
The exhibition will showcase a variety of garden art ranging from watercolor to oil pastel and from mosaic clay to photography. All of the art displayed is for sale.
Artists whose works are on display for the garden exhibition are Bill Brien, Ellen Jean Diederich, Jillayne Hanson, Cynthia Kolstad, Penny Meyers, Laura Von Bank, Barbara Benda Nagle, Jackie Anderson, Sharon Gourde, Karen Bakke, Karman Rheault, Kerry Kolke-Bonk, Deb Connolly, Dell Conroy, Brandi Malarkey, Kathryn Luther, Marcy Dronen, Scott Seiler, Liz Walberg, and Fermoyle. Artists have been invited to the gallery June 18 to speak about and showcase their artwork.
The artists that display their work at the gallery are local, regional, or have a connection to North Dakota, South Dakota or Minnesota.
The open house reception will be held at the gallery, located at 418 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton. Call 701-591-1010 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.