Food line

Twin Town residents lined up to see what local growers had to offer at the Twin Town Gardeners’ Market’s annual cookout on Thursday, Aug. 22.

 Turner Blaufuss • Daily News

The Twin Town Gardeners’ Market hosted their annual Local Foods Cookout on Thursday, Aug. 22. It’s the 10th year the gathering’s been hosted and entices members of the community to see what locally-grown products are available to them.

Burgers, corn, pickles, coleslaw and a wide assortment of desserts were dished out for $5 plates. All the food came from TTGM vendors.

Heartland Insurance Agency and Edd Goeger, a former vendor, provided the grass-fed burgers, which were cooked by Cliff Howey of Turn and Burn BBQ. Howey also cooked the corn donated by TTGM vendor Bill Erbes. Another vendor, Jessica Kostuck, made the coleslaw from her vegetables and the pickles were made by Kairoaun Moffet’s cucumbers.

While most of the vendors manned their stands, Southern Valley Health Watch committee members handed out the food. The volunteers also helped set up and pick up the tables from nearby the Sears parking lot where the event was held. Children of the vendors helped out in all those areas as well, while also shucking the corn.

Tags

Load comments