Gas prices highest since 2014

Gas has reached its highest prices nationwide in seven years. Industry experts and the White House agree on that. What they don’t agree on is how much of an impact this will have.
Thirty-four million drivers were expected to be on the road over Memorial Day weekend, CNN Business reported Friday, May 28. The news organization warned of a possible second round of gas shortages.
“This time, the squeeze could be triggered by the lack of tank truck drivers to deliver the fuel and a repeat of panic buying by travelers topping off their tanks,” CNN reported,
Tom Kloza is global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service. The service tracks gas prices for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
“I think we have to worry about prices, supply and crowd behavior,” Kloza said.
The national average cost for a gallon of regular gas, as of Friday, was $3.04. The price matches the seven-year high set earlier in May and is up 58 percent from Memorial Day weekend 2020, AAA reported.
“Last year, stay-at-home orders early in the pandemic caused oil and gas prices to crash, taking the average per gallon price below $2,” CNN reported. “But even when compared to Memorial Day 2019, prices are still up 7 percent.”
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, issued a statement Friday saying the prices have stabilized and are “well in line” on average.
“As Americans are hitting the road, they are paying less in real terms for gas than they have on average over the last 15 years — and they’re paying about the same as they did in May 2018 and May 2019,” Psaki stated. “While prices have increased from the lows last year — as demand drastically dipped — prices at just about $3 per gallon are still well in line with what they’ve been in recent decades.”
The White House stated it provided an “aggressive, whole-of-government response to (an) unprecedented shutdown” of the Colonial Pipeline earlier in May. Colonial transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline and other fuel daily from Houston to the New York Harbor, CNN reported.
While Friday’s $3.04 a gallon average was the highest price for gas since 2014, The Hill reported that it was actually less than what gas cost on and around Memorial Day 2014. Then, the price was $3.65 per gallon.
“Gas prices tend to increase in the summer months,” The Hill reported. “This year, analysts have also said they expected to see prices jump as more people become vaccinated and travel more as the coronavirus pandemic dies down.”
CNN Business also reported that gasoline prices vary greatly at roughly 150,000 stations nationwide. Factors range from varying taxes and fees to fuel supply from refineries in specific regions.
“Only one third of U.S. stations are selling gas for more than $3 a gallon, but the areas where prices are even higher are lifting the national average,” CNN reported. “Even so, the most common price nationwide is just one-tenth of a cent below $3.”
Daily News will follow gas prices, both nationally and locally, as the summer continues.
