Gasoline prices reach 16-year low for Labor Day weekend

Gasoline was selling for $1.99 a gallon throughout Wahpeton and between $1.99-$2.05 throughout Breckenridge, Minnesota, over Labor Day weekend.
Prices in the two cities aligned with a national trend. The price of a gallon of gasoline during Labor Day weekend was tracking to be at its lowest in 16 years, according to price monitor GasBuddy.
“(GasBuddy) predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon on Monday (Sept. 7),” USA Today reported. “That’s the lowest Labor Day price since 2004’s $1.82 per gallon average.”
On Thursday, Sept. 3, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.23, up from $2.22 the week before. At the same time in 2019, the national average was $2.57. In 2016, the national average on Labor Day was $2.20 a gallon.
GasBuddy attributed the lower prices to many refineries returning to service following Hurricane Laura.
“Gas prices are likely to continue falling as seasonal factors kick in, reducing demand,” the company stated.
Prior to the Labor Day holiday, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., was one of four senators requesting the U.S. Government Accountability Office review at least one component of the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulatory process under the Obama administration.
The senators are turning their attention to the regulation of methane emissions from oil and gas operations. Smaller producers, they wrote, face higher regulatory burdens and are disproportionately impacted by regulations compared with large producers.
“Methane emissions account for approximately 9 percent of the United States Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory,” the senators wrote. “Oil and natural gas contributes less than one-third of these emissions.”
The senators cited two new source performance standards and one new set of control techniques guidelines promoted under the Obama administration. They provided a federal framework for regulation of both methane and volatile organic compounds emissions.
In addition to Sen. Cramer, the letter was signed by Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, both R-Okla., and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Sen. Barrasso is chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, whose members include Sen. Cramer and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said the council supports the senators’ effort.
“The EPA’s recent revisions to Obama-era methane emissions regulations were a welcome relief to what would have been very costly and burdensome regulations to comply with,” Ness stated. “We hope that the EPA utilizes the best data and employs the most accurate analysis when promulgating new regulations and we look forward to the results of this report.”
The Oil Price Information Service complies gas price data for AAA. Nearly a third of American gas stations surveyed have gas for less than $2 a gallon.
“There are eight states — Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee — where the average price is below $2,” CNN reported.
Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a reduced demand for gasoline, resulting in a glut of both oil and gas, as well as lower prices.
“Once vacation travel ends, we’ll continue to see gasoline demand that falls well short of what was recorded in 2017, 2018 and 2019,” said Tom Kloza, OPIS’ global head of energy analysis. “The sharp cutback in commuting, together with high unemployment and a lack of recreational venues, will limit consumption through the next four months.”
