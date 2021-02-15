FARGO, N.D. – Gate City Bank has announced the 15 charity winners of its annual Giving Hearts Day giveaway. Each of these charities was chosen in a random drawing to receive $5,000 each from Gate City Bank on Giving Hearts Day. The full list is below. Charities were nominated by community members, both online and at all Gate City Bank locations as part of the contest.
This year, Gate City Bank is making a difference in local communities by donating more than $250,000 to Giving Hearts Day charities. Part of this commitment includes $75,000 ($5,000 donated to each of the 15 charities) donated to charities chosen by the community as part of the annual Giving Hearts Day nomination contest.
“Seeing so much passion and support for regional charities is nothing short of inspiring,” says Amanda Torok, Senior Vice President of Culture at Gate City Bank. “Giving Hearts Day is a testament to the goodness that lives in our communities, which is why the Bank believes it is important to support charities that are doing such great work in local communities.”
The Bank is also giving back in 2021 by matching each team member’s donation to a Giving Hearts Day charity, as well as allowing team members to volunteer time for their favorite Giving Hearts Day charities on company time.
The following charities will receive $5,000 from Gate City Bank:
• CHI Friendship (Fargo, ND)
• Micah Cornerstone Ministries, Inc. (West Fargo, ND)
• Hopeful Heart Project (Fargo, ND)
• Youthworks (Fargo, ND)
• Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights (Minot, ND)
• Williston Basin Youth for Christ (Williston, ND)
• Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (Medora, ND)
• The Banquet (Bismarck, ND)
• St. Mary's Catholic School (Breckenridge, MN)
• Red River Valley Habitat for Humanity (Grand Forks, ND)
• Riverside Christian School (East Grand Forks, MN)
• Landon's Light Foundation (West Fargo, ND)
• Benton's Hope Fund (Fargo, ND)
• Essentia Health Fargo Foundation (Fargo, ND)
• Lutheran Brethren Seminary (Fergus Falls, MN)
Visit GateCity.Bank/GivingHearts for full details, and stay tuned for more fun surprises from Gate City Bank on Giving Hearts Day! For more information on Giving Hearts Day, please visit GivingHeartsDay.org.
About Gate City Bank
A $2.8 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region’s leading financial institution, as well as the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. The Bank employs more than 735 team members at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. We believe in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members. Additionally, Gate City Bank has been named one of the “50 Best Places to Work” seven years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.
