FARGO — For the third consecutive year, Gate City Bank has made Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list, claiming the No. 4 in the U.S. spot for 2023.
According to Forbes, this recognition is in response to Gate City going above and beyond to earn customer trust by delivering excellent service, innovative solutions, exceptional financial advice and overall satisfaction, all while showing a strong commitment to the communities it serves.
Forbes assembled the World’s Best Banks list by partnering with market research firm Statista, and the results are based on a worldwide survey of 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries. The 415 banks that ranked were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice and, of course, trust.
“We’re so incredibly honored to be recognized as one of our nation’s top banks by Forbes. This is cause for even more celebration during our 100th anniversary as a bank,” President and CEO Kevin Hanson said. “We continue to forge ahead as a safe, strong and secure bank, thanks to our amazing team members. They share a passion for our purpose, which is to create a better way of life for customers, communities and one another every day.”
Whether it’s constantly innovating, providing company time to volunteer with a charity, fostering a workplace culture that’s based around having fun, constantly giving back to communities or promoting diversity and growth, Gate City Bank truly provides a better way of life, and it comes from empowering team members to make a difference.
Everything Gate City Bank team members do is shaped by the bank’s Principles of High Standards. Forbes also recognized several innovative products and services. The bank is disrupting the industry through innovation that creates a better way of life for customers, communities and team members.
A $3.4 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region’s leading financial institution, as well as the No. 1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. Celebrating its 100th year in 2023, the bank employs more than 770 team members at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota.
Gate City believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and it has contributed $36.6 million in philanthropic giving and more than 285,000 hours of team volunteerism since 2003. The bank has also been named one of the “50 Best Places to Work” nine years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.