Gene Haas Foundation awards grant to support NDSCS Precision Machining Technology Dept.

The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded a $35,000 grant to support the Precision Machining Technology department at North Dakota State College of Science. The funds will be used to award scholarships to current and future NDSCS Precision Machining Technology students.
Representatives from Productivity, Inc. visited NDSCS to present the check on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation.
This year’s grant follows a $30,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation in the fall of 2018. That grant resulted in scholarships for 16 Precision Machining Technology students.
The purpose of the Gene Haas Foundation is to build skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for CNC Machine Technology students and NIMS Credentials.
In 2019, the Gene Haas Foundation awarded over $60 million to high school and post-secondary programs in the United States.
The Gene Haas Foundation was founded in 1999 by Gene Haas, the owner of Haas Automation, Inc., America’s leading builder of CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine tools.
Students in the NDSCS Precision Machining Technology program learn about CNC programming, CNC set-up and operation, production machining, mold making, die making, toolmaking and automated manufacturing.
Additional information about the NDSCS Precision Machining Technology program can be found online at ndscs.edu/machining.
About North Dakota State College of Science
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, North Dakota. The College offers a variety of distance education and online courses, as well as workforce training.
NDSCS offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts. Additional information can be found online at ndscs.edu.
