Generosity, community, fun overlap for Giving Hearts Day

Giving Hearts Day is a time to recognize and give back to important nonprofit organizations in North Dakota and Minnesota communities.
The annual event has exponentially collected more donations and involved more nonprofits since its launch in 2008, and is always held the Thursday before Valentine’s Day. This year, community members can mark their calendars for Thursday, Feb. 11.
“In the decade-plus since, the event has gone on to become one of the longest-running and most successful giving days in the country, providing a platform for North Dakota and northwest Minnesota charities to raise nearly $90 million,” the Giving Hearts Day website states.
In 2020, $19.1 million was raised for nonprofits and charities across the region. The following organizations are participating in Richland and Wilkin counties: Valley Lake Boys Home, Richland-Wilkin Kinship, Jessy’s Toy Box, Chahinkapa Zoo, North Dakota State College of Science, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Southeast Senior Services, St. Gerard’s Community of Care, CHI Health at Home-Hospice, Make-A-Wish North Dakota and Red River Human Services Foundation.
A full list of participating charities can be found at: https://app.givingheartsday.org/. Donations can be made online by searching each charity’s name. General donations are split between every charity.
Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, will be participating in the event for the first time this year, zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. The zoo’s Nature Center will be open on Thursday for in-person visitors and donors. The event will lead into their open hours weekend, where the zoo will open their gates from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Monday, Diekman said.
“Wahpeton-Breckenridge is about helping your neighbor,” Diekman said. “We’ve always had that. You can tell by all the benefits that we have going on here and there for organizations and individuals. I think that will continue.”
The zoo has been promoting the day on their Facebook page, with charming videos of staff and animals. They also created a video detailing their mission, and entered it in a competition for the chance to win $1,000, Diekman said. The community can vote for their favorite video and charity on the Vison Banks website.
Diekman said whatever people can spare is welcome, and if someone cannot donate, even reading about it or spreading the word is a big help.
Valley Lake Boys Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, will be hosting an event at Breckenridge Family Community Center from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday for their organization and Richland-Wilkin Kinship and Jessy’s Toy Box.
Family Community Center Manager Mandy Steinberger said she is happy to see the center being used for an event like Giving Hearts Day. Valley Lake Boys Home has been a longtime community partner member with the center.
“I do appreciate the facility is able to be used for this,” Steinberger said. “I can’t tell you how much seeing the facility be used is warming my heart.”
The event, “Coffee and Caramel Rolls,” will offer both the treats for a free-will donation and displays from the three nonprofits where people can donate. Donations for the food and beverages will be split equally between the three organizations, Valley Lake Boys Home Executive Director Joanna Etzler said.
This is the home’s second year participating in the event, Etzler said. During Giving Hearts Day, Valley Lake Boys Home hopes to match the donations they received in 2020, totaling $5,000. They had a long streak of generosity from the community, who rushed to help them when COVID-19 struck.
“A lot of people wanted to help people, so we received a lot of donations during COVID. We also received some of those donations because we didn’t have our annual Smelt Fry last year, and that was our big fundraiser we typically have,” Etzler said.
Jessy’s Toy Box, Wyndmere, North Dakota, is excited for their second year participating in the Coffee and Caramel Rolls Giving Hearts Day event, President Heather Haberman said.
They have a goal of raising $10,000 this year, but like Etzler and Diekman, Haberman said any amount is appreciated. She will use the donations to cover the cost of new toys and iPads for children in area hospitals.
“This pretty much helps us keep afloat for the things we need to purchase,” Haberman said.
St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota, is a veteran Giving Hearts Day participant. They have taken part in the event since its first year in 2008, News Monitor reported. This year, due to COVID-19, their lobby will be closed, but they will be accepting donations at the door and will offer a treat in return. Their goal is to raise $100,000.
“Giving Hearts Day is just a really great program and it’s really well known … It’s a really great day to remember all the nonprofits, and if you didn’t donate at the end of the year and you still want to help any of the nonprofits, it’s a reminder day,” Etzler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.