Editor’s Note: The latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines the great outdoors in the Southern Red River Valley. Our concluding installment looks at the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club’s work in providing recreation opportunities for youth.

Gradually but unmistakably, the sun rises. The Southern Red River Valley region has faced the possibility of a rain event over the past few days, but now, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17, it looks like that was only a possibility.



Tags

Load comments