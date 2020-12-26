Get to know your officials

Dennis Larson
Age: 61
Hometown: Campbell, Minnesota
Position: Chair of the Wilkin County, Minnesota, Board of Commissioners
DN: Tell me about your family.
I've been married to Kelly Larson for almost 25 years. Our married life has pretty much been in Breckenridge. We don’t have any children, but we have a couple of fur boys. We have Otto, the German wirehaired-shorthaired cross, and Louie, the boxer, who’s laying in my lap right now.
DN: What do you enjoy most about being a commissioner?
I just like the interaction with the folks. I like to help people. I guess if there’s a problem to be solved, I like to delve into that. I’ve always been intrigued by local government. It’s just the satisfaction of helping out the community and doing what I can to make it better.
DN: What is most difficult about your position?
Sometimes things don’t happen fast enough. There’s that saying, “The wheels of government grind slow,” and that’s a little frustrating at times. I understand it also because I don’t think we should make rash decisions. Things should be thought out. And it’s frustrating to convey that to people who are in a situation where they want things to happen, and you can’t make them happen that fast sometimes.
DN: What do you like to do for fun?
I like interacting with the dogs. I like to bird hunt; we’re coming to the close of the pheasant season here. I like mechanical things. And, to be honest with you, I like to pick. You know the show where the guys go around finding stuff? My wife would probably give you an earful as to what our garage looks like. I like collecting speciality things and antiques. I’m a sucker for a garage sale. I probably get that from my mother. When I was a little kid, she used to go to a lot of auction sales and that’s probably where I picked it up.
DN: What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love to fly. I really, really regret not getting a pilot’s license. My father flew. He had an airplane as we grew up. I don’t know why I never got one. I guess it’s never too late, but it’s hard to justify getting a pilot’s license if you don’t fly.
DN: What are your Christmas traditions?
Both my parents have passed away, and once those parents or grandparents pass away, that glue kind of breaks. Families don’t gather as much as they did before. I really miss the gatherings because we’re not as cohesive as we used to be. I do plan to have my two brothers who live locally over for dinner on Christmas Day.
DN: Your favorites are?
- Movie: I like old crime dramas, like “The Untouchables.”
- Food: I’m kind of a meat and potatoes guy. I like a good pork loin too, done right.
- Month: May, that’s my birth month. Followed up by October.
- Music: Late 1970s early ‘80s rock n’ roll. And country music.
DN: Who inspires you most in life?
I think my parents. Especially my dad. And then, I had a shop teacher who really inspired me a lot. He was one of my favorite teachers in life. I’m kind of a mechanical person. Actually, I went to school to be a machinist. I was always kind of a tinkerer at home. My mom would always curse me because my room was always full of junk. I was always taking something apart. And he inspired me to use my hands to create things, and my noggin.
DN: What are you looking forward to most next year?
To be free of COVID-19. It’s bringing the worst things out of people. And I just want to be done with that. I don’t know that normal is ever going to be there again, but I hope for some degree of normal where we can be us again.
Russ Wilson
Age: 64
Hometown: Dilworth, Minnesota
Position: Mayor of Breckenridge, Minnesota
DN: Tell me about your family and where you’re from.
I was a Locomotive, not a DGF (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) Rebel. They used to be two different independent school districts and they’ve since consolidated. Half my relatives work at the school, so they’re all Rebels. I’m a tried and true Locomotive from way back when. I’ve been married for 33 years, almost 34. We’ve got five kids, three of which are married, and with those unions we’ve got three grandchildren and two more grandchildren coming in the spring and early summer.
DN: What do you enjoy most about being mayor?
I enjoy being involved in what’s going on in the city. That’s the biggest thing for me. I enjoy being involved.
DN: What is most difficult about your position?
Right now, the COVID-19 situation and all the restrictions put on us by the government and the state. I personally don’t think it’s fair to our citizens and affected people to be treated like we live in Minneapolis or something. Especially with North Dakota right next door where they’re a lot more open. You can go have a meal and sit-down, you can go have a drink. Our only sit down restaurant is closed now 'til this is over with. That really frustrates me. But I can’t go against the executive orders or state law. Whether I agree personally or professionally, it doesn’t matter. I have to go with what the law says.
DN: What do you like to do for fun?
I like to remodel. Last winter we did some remodeling on the inside of the house, and currently, we’re remodeling on our lake place we inherited from my folks. We’re tripling the size of that baby. We’re going to fill it up.
DN: What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Heck, I don’t know. Boy, you got me stumped.
DN: Let’s change it up then, what is a mundane fact about you?
Basically I get up every day and follow the same routine and nothing varies very much. It’s not that I don’t embrace change or like change, it’s just that — my life don’t change a whole lot. Which is good. I’m not complaining.
DN: What are your Christmas traditions?
We used to go up to Montana when my in-laws were still alive. We’d trade off between here and there.
DN: Your favorites are?
- Movie: Old western movies.
- Food: Pizza or cheeseburgers, or The Wilkin Big Dipper.
- Month: May and June. Or September and October.
- Music: Country and 1960s music.
DN: Who inspires you most in life?
I’d have to say it was probably my dad. He was always a hard working guy. He put his family first and did everything that he could to provide for his family. He had a fantastic work ethic. I’d have to say my dad is one of my idols.
DN: What are you looking forward to most next year?
An end to COVID-19. Hopefully the vaccine does what they say it’s going to do and we can get back to basically a normal life for everyone. Let’s get our businesses flourishing again, get people out and about.
Kris Karlgaard
Age: 41
Hometown: Fergus Falls, Minnesota
Position: Chief of the Breckenridge, Minnesota, Police Department
DN: Tell me about your family.
My wife’s name is Hope Karlgaard, and we have three children.
DN: What do you enjoy most about being chief of police?
Being able to have the opportunity to make the right choices for the department, and guide and train in the best way possible.
DN: What is most difficult about your position?
Probably the biggest struggle is not being able to save people. Death notifications. Instances where our hands are tied, where we’d like to do something to fix someone’s trouble, but we just can’t.
DN: What do you like to do for fun?
I love spending free time with my family, loved ones, friends. I like hunting, some fishing and I enjoy movies.
DN: What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Boy, that is a tough one. I think people know pretty much everything about me. The thing is, when you’re a public official, or a department head, there’s a lot that people find out about you. Not necessarily that it’s bad.
DN: Let’s change it up then, what is a mundane fact about you?
I have three siblings.
DN: What are your Christmas traditions?
Typical traditions are we get together with my family every Christmas. My sister, my two brothers and my mother. Every Christmas morning, my immediate family’s tradition is we wake up, kids are excited, and we let them open presents in their pajamas, then we make a big brunch. We also help to celebrate the elf on the shelf. He just appeared a few years ago when we learned of him, and it’s become a tradition. He gets into a lot of peculiar situations.
DN: Your favorites are?
- Movie: I like action movies and comedies. I don’t really prefer movies that are too realistic and devastating, just because of my line of work. I like to use movies as a way to go off into an alternate world where it’s happy and fun and ends well all the time.
- Food: Chinese food.
- Month: October.
- Music: I enjoy most genres. I don’t enjoy rap or heavy metal. My father, before he passed away, introduced me to polka when I was a young boy, which I’m not a huge fan of either.
DN: Who inspires you most in life?
That’s an interesting question because I can’t pick just one person. I have numerous people throughout my life who have inspired me and helped me become who I am.
DN: What are you looking forward to most next year?
I am hoping for some normalcy. This has been a very trying year for everybody in the world, and I’m hoping that we can find some normalcy next year and bring people back together. Right now there is so much segregation, in the U.S. especially, and around the world. I would ask people to watch out for their friends and family. Watch out for their fellow person. And I’m saying this because it seems like this year just keeps getting worse. Do what you can to make kind gestures. Let’s stand by each other and get through this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.