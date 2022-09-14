Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The first-of-its-kind event within Richland and Wilkin counties will mix two of life’s underappreciated power-players; pollinators and wine. Unfortunately, the pollinators will not be imbibing themselves, rather the public will get to sip on sweet whites and dry reds as they learn the importance of pollinators for our ecosystem.

Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District and Richland Soil Conservation District are sponsoring the event at Crooked Lane Farms in Colfax, North Dakota, Sept. 28. The three-hour event taking place from 4-7 p.m. will host six stations, plus a booth for wine tasting from Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery.



Tags

Load comments