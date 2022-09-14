The first-of-its-kind event within Richland and Wilkin counties will mix two of life’s underappreciated power-players; pollinators and wine. Unfortunately, the pollinators will not be imbibing themselves, rather the public will get to sip on sweet whites and dry reds as they learn the importance of pollinators for our ecosystem.
Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District and Richland Soil Conservation District are sponsoring the event at Crooked Lane Farms in Colfax, North Dakota, Sept. 28. The three-hour event taking place from 4-7 p.m. will host six stations, plus a booth for wine tasting from Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery.
This event is free to the public, and set up so folks can buy a glass of wine and wander to each station for activities and information.
The six stations at the event include, Pheasants Forever, Pollinator Trees, Honey People, Family Roots Farm, Master Gardeners and seed bombs. Folks will be able to learn about programs that would be good for their operations, how to plan and order pollinator trees for planting and what plants are the best for pollinators in your garden.
Sperry Apiaries will have a bee demonstration, totally glass-encased of course, and attendants can buy vegetables. Not only will attendants go home with abundant knowledge of pollinators, they’ll bring home a seed bomb made to disperse for fall and spring planting.
These agencies got the idea from other conservation districts who have held similar events at breweries. With a lack of a brewery in the area, the best alternative was to exchange craft beers and IPAs with pressed and fermented grapes.
“With the important role that pollinators play for the production of healthy crops for food, fibers, edible oils, medicines, and more, we felt an educational event would be beneficial to our community,” Diane Lommel, Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District clerk, said. “This will be a fun way to learn about pollinators and their benefits.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.