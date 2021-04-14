Getting their ‘Kix’ again

Young dancers, their families and visitors from approximately 40 communities are expected to visit Wahpeton-Breckenridge from Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18.
Just For Kix — Wahpeton/Breckenridge is holding a dance competition that will include 2,350 dancers and as many as 4,700 total spectators throughout the weekend. The competition will be held at the Blikre Activity Center, North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus.
“Our local dancers will be competing this Friday,” said Kenzy Overby, program director for Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wyndmere, North Dakota. “The first group begins at 5 p.m.”
Wristbands are required for attending any performance. Some may be available at the Blikre Activity Center door.
Community leaders have been spreading the word about what may be the Twin Towns Area’s first big tourist event of 2021.
“We are excited to host this competition,” said Lisa Kunkel, executive director of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce.
All of Just For Kix’s dancers from grades 3-12 are competing Friday, Overby said. Each individual class, from elementary-age to hip hop-level youth, will participate.
“We’ve been working on a routine since the beginning of our season in September,” Overby said. “We’ve had two smaller competitions so far. They were in-studio for judges and we’ve gotten some great feedback from them.”
Several community-wide events will follow this weekend’s dance competition:
• Chahinkapa Zoo opens for its 2021 season on Saturday, April 24
• “Downtown Alive” will be held Saturday, May 15.
• Blue Goose Days, with events including the 15th Annual Kinship Amazing Race, is scheduled for the weekend of Friday, June 4
• July’s scheduled events include the Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest, to be held Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18
• The Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival is scheduled for Thursday, July 29-Friday, July 30
Local Just For Kix dancers will receive their point totals and placement Friday evening, Overby said. Following the competition, teams and cities will be grouped in divisions including troupe size and member ages, to determine the final placement.
“Our crowds will be a lot smaller than before, but since this is our first competition where the dancers can have parents and spectators again, the adrenaline’s going to be a lot higher. We’re back to competing like we’re used to,” Overby said.
