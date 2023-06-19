Getting to know about … NDSCS’ intersession

Continuing our tradition of bringing all the information in less time, Daily News introduces readers to the “intersession.” We’re joined by North Dakota State College of Science Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Lisa Karch, Ph.D., and Registrar Mike Paolini, M.S.
What is an intersession course? Starting in December, during the regular break between terms, North Dakota State College of Science will offer a selection of classes in a condensed format.
What purpose do intersession courses have? The classes will provide students with an opportunity to quickly complete a class. This can be useful if the student wants to shorten their time to graduate or explore other interests they may have.
Are intersession courses offered in the classroom? Intersession courses are offered online. However, at least one class, Chef Benjamin Whitmore’s “The Cuban Influence on Southern Florida,” will include a non-online element. “The Cuban Influence” will conclude with a Jan. 1-6, 2024 trip featuring and highlighting elements of Cuban culture.
Are intersession courses new? While NDSCS-based intersession courses will be new, intersession courses for North Dakota University System schools have been around since at least 2021.
How many intersession courses will NDSCS offer this year? Seven, including “The Cuban Influence on Southern Florida,” a humanities course. General education courses will be offered in sociology, history, math, English, philosophy and psychology.
Are intersession courses available to the general public? Yes. Intersession courses are available for students seeking degrees or students who are not seeking degrees. The application process is the same for all students and registration follows application.
Are there advantages to local colleges and communities advancing North Dakota University System programming? “I think that’s the beauty and the strength of being part of the university system,” Karch said. “A lot of the background work can happen at the state level and there is also plenty of support for all of us as colleges and universities. We’re walking through the process and offering these programs to our students.”
Does NDSCS determine what intersession courses it will offer? “There’s a lot of support and encouragement from the university system for colleges and universities to really figure out what the needs are in our community, surrounding community and region. The programs we’ll offer vs. those offered in the western side of North Dakota will look very different because there are different needs,” Karch said.
When will registration begin for intersession courses? Ideally by July 15, people will be able to find intersession courses in the course catalog included at NDSCS’ website. They will also be able to visit NDSCS’ admissions website. “When they apply as a degree or non-degree-seeking student, they’ll see intersession as one of the term options,” Paolini said.
Are people liking the option of getting their education done sooner? “Just recently, I had an opportunity to talk to some of my counterparts in the registrars offices of our other NDUS institutions,” Paolini said. “That is something that they’re hearing from students, the feeling that, ‘Oh, great, I have another opportunity to get a class done so I can move onto my core classes!’”