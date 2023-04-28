Getting to know … Cambri Mauch
Cambri Mauch, outgoing Wahpeton Middle School student and winner of the second annual schoolwide Amazing Shake, with choir teacher Jessica Stoppleworth.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, Daily News looks back on the recent second annual Wahpeton Middle School Amazing Shake. We’re aided by this year’s winner, eighth grader Cambri Mauch and middle school choir teacher Jessica Stoppleworth.

Who is Cambri Mauch? A 14-year-old who participated alongside the entire Wahpeton Middle School student body in this year’s Amazing Shake.

Cambri Mauch is a young woman who appreciates many things, from her confidence to her loved ones.
From left, grand finale judge Dick Cordes, contestants Stacy Martinez, Marley Mumm and Cambri Mauch and grand finale judge Jana Berndt.


