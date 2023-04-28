Getting to know … Cambri Mauch

Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, Daily News looks back on the recent second annual Wahpeton Middle School Amazing Shake. We’re aided by this year’s winner, eighth grader Cambri Mauch and middle school choir teacher Jessica Stoppleworth.
Who is Cambri Mauch? A 14-year-old who participated alongside the entire Wahpeton Middle School student body in this year’s Amazing Shake.
How does it feel to have done so well? “Really good,” Cambri said. “I had to step out of my comfort zone to accomplish this. It was also really cool to watch my friends come out of their comfort zones. Some of the people that went really far were more of the shy type. You wouldn’t expect them to go that far. They’re my friends and it was cool to see them come out of their shells, be social and try new things.”
Does the Amazing Shake have a purpose? Introduced and trademarked at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, the Amazing Shake is designed to prepare students for real life. It allows youth to grow in confidence, poise and success as they learn and develop professional qualities. They can include the mechanics of a proper handshake to knowing how to “work the room,” according to the academy.
What were ways that Mauch came out of her shell? Amazing Shake activities include giving a pep talk with growing enthusiasm and volume. “We essentially shut down the school for a day for the entire student body to participate in the first round,” Stoppleworth said. “Every classroom turns into a different challenge station that the students all have to go through.”
Are there other types of challenges? Participants were also required to serve as press secretaries at news conferences, act as salespeople for surprise random items, work to calm down angry fast food customers, give negative performance reviews and perform stand up comedy, among other tasks. The Amazing Shake participant and a judge might be the only ones in the room, but the idea is to make an impact. “It’s about encouraging them to think on their feet and just go for it,” Stoppleworth said.
How does the Amazing Shake get results? “Our school motto is ‘Inspiring students in a changing world,’” Stoppleworth said. “We want to give them some skills that, no matter what job they have in the future, can be used for gaining success.”
What did a judge think? “The Amazing Shake was a very unique experience for both the kids involved as well as the judges,” said Jana Berndt, who worked with Dick Cordes to determine a winner from among Mauch, Stacy Martinez and Marley Mumm, guests at a recent City Brew Hall luncheon. “We had a wonderful lunch with three amazing leaders. It was so great to be with them and show us the bright future we have with our students in the region.”
Besides being a student, how is Cambri Mauch active? In addition to being a varsity basketball player, Mauch also plays volleyball. One of the members of the North Dakota Junior High All-State Honor Choir, Mauch has sung in many different vocal ranges, but prefers being a soprano.
Does Cambri hope for more social activity in high school? “I’m super-glad that we had the Amazing Shake this year,” she said. “It allowed myself, all of my friends and all of our peers to step out of our comfort zones. It’s really important to be well-rounded. The social aspect of the Amazing Shake also helps, so I’m glad that we got to practice them now.”
What does Cambri want to do after high school? She hopes to become a nurse practitioner, attending and possibly playing volleyball at the University of North Dakota. Because of a recent knee injury, Cambri is required to scale back her athletics. Nevertheless, she is excited about a career that would allow for plenty of human interaction.
How many rounds did it take until an Amazing Shake winner was named? “Besides that first round that the whole school participates in, there are three additional bonus rounds,” Stoppleworth said. The second round, with the top 31 students, included group interviews. The third round, with the top 15 students, included working the room at a ComDel Innovation mixer. The last round, with the top three, included the luncheon interview. “We’re especially thankful to ComDel, Dick Cordes and Jana Berndt and all of the nearly 40 adults who gave their time to judge this year’s events,” Stoppleworth said.
What is Cambri’s family like? She has three siblings, including a 23-year-old sister with four kids including a set of twins. “I get to be an aunt early on, which is fun, because I love kids,” Mauch said. The family also includes a 20-year-old college student brother who works at the Mayo Clinic and is studying to be a doctor, plus a 9-year-old sister. “She kind of copies everything I do,” Mauch said, smiling. “My dad is a farmer and when he’s busy at certain times of the year, my mom does everything for me. She’s amazing. I put myself in her shoes, think about what she does, and I think about what she does for us all.”
Is there a lot of pride in the Mauch family? “My grandparents and my mom and dad are so proud of me. Last year, I made it to the top 15, and then to make it to the top three got them so proud. When I won, it was just that much more above,” Cambri Mauch said.
What skills does Cambri have that she thinks helped her win? “It was definitely confidence,” she said. “It’s real important to be sure of yourself.” Stoppleworth agreed, reminding the public that the Amazing Shake is very much a “huge confidence builder.”
Does Cambri have advice for next year’s Amazing Shake participants? “Kindness should be a huge role for anything. Eighth graders, be kind to the sixth graders. No one wants to be mean or treated badly,” she said.