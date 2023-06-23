Getting to know … Dr. Jeff Withuski DDS and Dr. Polly Sabbe DDS

Continuing our tradition of bringing all the information in less time, Daily News shines the spotlight on a longtime Twin Towns Area pair.
Who are they? Dr. Jeff Withuski DDS and Dr. Polly Sabbe DDS, married dentists.
What’s going on? Jeff and Polly are selling their practice to Dr. Mason Haley DDS, their associate dentist for the past year. Effective July 1, the Dakota Avenue business will be known as Wahpeton Family Dentistry. Polly is retiring, but will keep her license and be able to perform dentistry as needed. Jeff is easing into his eventual retirement.
What’s special about Dr. Haley becoming part of the Twin Towns Area? “He approached us, wanted to check out our practice and see if this is a town he’d like to be in,” Polly said. “He was still in dental school, with a couple years to complete,” Jeff recalled. “After graduation last year, he joined us.”
How long have Jeff and Polly owned their practice? Since 1991, when they bought it from Dr. Richard Carter DDS. “He bought it from his uncle, so this practice has been in existence since the ‘70s, I believe,” Jeff said. “When we came to town, it was in Town Centre Square (now Heritage Square), above Stern’s. We moved to our current location in 1995.”
Where are Jeff and Polly originally from? He’s from South St. Paul, Minnesota, while she grew up in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. “We both worked in the Twin Cities for a few years before deciding to leave them,” Jeff said. “We found out about a business opportunity in Wahpeton. It’s been 32 years, and we’re passing this on to the next guy.”
What was it like, being spouses and business partners? “The nice thing is, we don’t work in the same room,” Jeff said, which made Polly laugh. “We don’t actually work together.” “It’s nice to have somebody to bounce ideas off of,” Polly said. “We share in the positives and negatives. When one has a bad day, we have that support,” Jeff said.
How many patients do Jeff and Polly currently see? Wahpeton Family Dentistry will open with an active patient base of approximately 3,000 people. “We’ve reached out into South Dakota and in North Dakota, all the way west to Milnor and Oakes,” Jeff said. “We have patients from Minneapolis and St. Paul. We see patients from Fargo. Many of them are adults who grew up in Wahpeton and come back.”
What inspires patient loyalty? “We’ve always tried to be that small town, ma and pa dental office. People like that around here,” Jeff said. “I feel like we really get to know people. We know who their kids are and what their kids are in. It feels good,” Polly said.
Will Dr. Haley be just as in tune with the Twin Towns? Certainly, according to himself, Jeff and Polly. “He likes that idea of following our lead, being that small town dentist and being part of the community,” Jeff said.
Do Polly and Jeff have special memories? “It’s nice when someone you’ve seen when they were six comes in with their own six-year-old,” she said. “That’s pretty cool.” “It’s meetings at the grocery store,” he said. “It’s never a quick trip to Econofoods. You’ll meet three people and a quick trip to get some milk ends up lasting an hour because you’re talking to people. I enjoy that. You’ve got to enjoy working with people. You’ve got to like working with people to succeed at this business.”
What will Polly do in her retirement? What’s next for Jeff? She’s going to volunteer more often and take golf lessons. Those are tops on her to-do list. “I will be working two days a week and taking on a position as an adjunct supervisor for NDSCS’ dental hygiene and assistant program,” Jeff said.
Who else is part of Jeff and Polly’s family? Their sons Michael, John, Thomas and Andrew. Andrew is looking into becoming a dentist, Jeff said. “He comes in this summer and observes at the office, which is kind of neat,” Jeff said.
Seriously, though. How have Jeff and Polly made it work, living and working together for so long? “I’m the boss at home,” Polly said. “And I’m the boss here, so it works well,” Jeff said.