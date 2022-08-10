Getting to Know … Kory Kaste
Buy Now

Kory Kaste, business development, Southern Valley Economic Development Authority

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WHO IS HE? Kory is responsible for business development with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA).

HOW DO I REACH KORY? You can call Kory at 701-671-0145, email him at kory@sveda.biz or visit him at 1505 11th St. N., Wahpeton.



Tags

Load comments