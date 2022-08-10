Getting to Know … Kory Kaste

WHO IS HE? Kory is responsible for business development with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA).
WHO IS HE? Kory is responsible for business development with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA).
HOW DO I REACH KORY? You can call Kory at 701-671-0145, email him at kory@sveda.biz or visit him at 1505 11th St. N., Wahpeton.
WHAT DOES KORY DO? Since late June, Kory’s daily responsibilities include networking, getting to know people in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
HOW DOES KORY FEEL ABOUT THE JOB? “I’ve been learning a lot,” Kory said. “I also hear pitches from people who want to start businesses. We try to help them out with that.”
DOES KORY TRAVEL? He recently attended a Community Venture Network-hosted event in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, where business owners and representatives discussed what their companies do and future plans including expansion.
WHERE IS KORY FROM? Grafton, North Dakota. His wife, Kaja, is from Wahpeton and now serves as St. John’s School’s principal. The couple have four children.
WHAT MAKES THE SOUTHERN RED RIVER VALLEY SPECIAL FOR KORY? “The cool thing about this area is that there’s always more out there,” he said. “You have the zoo, the golf course and what’s in Wahpeton-Breckenridge, but there’s also so much that Richland and Wilkin counties can offer.”
I’M AN ENTREPRENEUR, HOW WOULD MY MEETING WITH KORY GO? It begins with learning what the entrepreneur has, what the entrepreneur wants and what the entrepreneur needs. Kory consults with the entrepreneur, researches what will best match their project and continues the communication. One of SVEDA’s recent projects, completed by director Justin Neppl, was establishing Trigger Sports in downtown Wahpeton.
WHAT MAKES KORY HAPPY? “When I took the position, I was most excited about helping people get their businesses going, as well as helping to develop the area. Things have changed so much in the 10 years since we’ve lived here,” Kory said. “We’re involved in everything that is going to improve the development of Richland and Wilkin counties, from businesses to housing.”
