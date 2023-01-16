Getting to Know … Lindsey Bommersbach

Lindsey Bommersbach began working as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) as a high school student. It was then, while working in the hospital setting and interacting with healthcare professionals, that her career plans took shape.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Lindsey Bommersbach is approaching her four-month anniversary as the community prevention coordinator for Richland County, North Dakota. An employee of Richland County Public Health under Public Health Director Kayla Carlson, Bommersbach talked about her career in health and how she’s serving Southern Red River Valley residents.

