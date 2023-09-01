Getting to Know … Pastor Kori Lehrkamp

North Dakota State College of Science’s recent Second Annual Opening Week Block Party offered new and returning Twin Towns Area residents the chance to make new friendships.
One of this year’s participants was the Rev. Kori Lehrkamp, who has been pastor of Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton since July 1. Daily News visited with Pastor Kori to learn more about her story.
Daily News: What inspired you to become a Methodist pastor?
Rev. Kori Lehrkamp: (Laughs slightly at the open-ended question.) I was born into the Methodist church. Both my grandfather and father are or were clergy within the denomination within the conference. My dad’s current wife is also clergy within the United Methodist Church. I grew up as a “p.k.,” a pastor’s kid. I knew that I never wanted to be a pastor, ever. (Laughs.)
After I got married and started having my kids, I felt like God was asking me to — it was more than just finding my purpose, it was digging deeper. He really wanted me to be a part of Bible studies. I had started going to the Oral United Methodist Church in southeast South Dakota. It’s a church that my dad served back in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. It was the church in which I was confirmed. It was home to me. Lots of people I knew went there.
I asked the pastor who was there at the time if he would lead a Bible study, because there really wasn’t a lot of stuff going on at the time. He told me no, and that if I wanted a Bible study, that I needed to lead it myself. I was annoyed. (Laughs.)
I started leading a women’s Bible study. Six women came, and it just started snowballing from there. In the midst of that, they asked me to preach or fill the pulpit. I was like, “Oh, I guess I can.” I had never done that before, but that was a lot of fun. People asked, “When are you going to be done with school?” I asked, “For what?” They said, “To be a pastor.” I said, “Never.”
Being a pastor was not anything that I thought I was ever going to do. I kept leading Bible study and filling the pulpit. the Bible study kept growing. It went from six to 17 to 36 women. It just kept snowballing. We were in the middle of one of the Bible studies, which was video-driven.
The instructor on the video said, “The time is now. If God is calling you, you can’t wait for your babies to grow up or your husband to be on board or there to be enough money in the bank. If God is calling you, the time is now.” And I’m like, “Crap.” (Laughs.)
I left that Bible study that night and called my dearest and oldest friend in the world. I asked, “What would you say to me if I told you that I think God’s calling me into ministry to be a pastor?” They said, “It’s about darn time that you figured it out.”
DN: Are you originally from southwest South Dakota?
RKL: I’m from South Dakota and lived there for the greatest majority of my life. I would say that the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota is where I’ve lived the longest, in between moves to different places.
I was pastor for a couple Presbyterian churches before I was appointed to Highmore-Harrold-Blunt, which is kind of in the middle of South Dakota by Pierre. I served there for five years, before being sent to the Rapid City-Box Elder area to do a church start. After that, I was appointed to Prairie View and served there for four years, and now I’m here. I’ve been in pastoral ministry for 13 years.
DN: You alluded to it earlier, but you’re a mother?
RKL: I’m a mother of three. My oldest just turned 21 on Monday. She’s a junior at South Dakota State University. She is majoring in ag education and ag leadership. She’s a smart cookie. My son graduated from high school in May and is going to Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City. He’s studying law enforcement. Our youngest is 15 and she’s a sophomore here in Wahpeton.
DN: I want to make sure I understand the terminology correct. You were “appointed” to Evergreen United Methodist Church.
RKL: That’s right. The United Methodist Church is structured in a way that includes bishops and district superintendents and such on. Unlike other denominations, we are on an appointment system vs. ones that have call systems.
There’s different levels of pastoral ministry. There’s licensed local pastors who serve the needs of local congregations and aren’t necessarily itinerant. When I was serving Highmore-Harrold-Blunt, in the very beginning, I was a licensed local pastor because I was still in the seminary. I graduated from the seminary, was commissioned and then ordained.
I am an ordained elder within the United Methodist Church. With that comes a commitment to being itinerant, meaning that we serve at the discretion of the bishop. When the bishop calls you and says, “Hey, I think that you would be the best fit for XYZ Church, would you consider this?,” it starts a process where you come and visit and have conversations with the congregation about whether or not their needs and your gifts are a good match.
The bishop called and I asked, “Where?” She said “Wahpeton,” and I said, “No, thank you.” (Laughs.) No, I said, “Oh, okay.” We came, we saw and we went.
DN: Are there events that are coming soon to Evergreen?
RKL: One of the things that we’re doing to kick off the fall is a Rally Sunday here on Sept. 10. We’re having worship in our parking lot, as well as having a cookout, a bouncy house and other fun and games. It’s a party, a party in the parking lot.
One of my gifts is thinking creatively and thinking about how to do ministry differently. One of the things that I kept warning people about before I came and when I got here is that “I am not normal.” I’m not your normal pastor, I’m not going to do things the same way as everybody else.
DN: Do you anything else you would say to introduce yourself to the Twin Towns Area?
RKL: What I know to be true, even in my own experience within the life of the church as a child who grew up in the church, is that church people can be awesome, but church people can suck. Religious people particularly. That has created an atmosphere within our culture to be hesitant to want to be part of a faith community.
I think that sometimes we have been hurt by church or been unwelcome by the church. For me … (Pauses.) … I want the church, the communities of faith that I am a part of, to be safe and welcoming to all people. That’s multifaceted. They should be handicap accessible, they should be child friendly, they should be friendly to people who have neurodiversity. They also need to be welcoming to people who don’t look like we do. Whether that means that they’re persons of color or don’t speak our language, church should be a place where people can come and feel loved and welcome, safe and welcome.
Humans do human things, but Jesus is love. The church is full of humans who do stupid things, but at the end of the day, Jesus remains faithful and loving. Don’t allow stupid humans to taint your need to belong to a community. I think that’s what Jesus wants as well. Jesus wants us to be part of a faith community, because we need each other. The commandments are “Love God, love your neighbor and love yourself.”