Getting to know ‘Rider No. 47’

Who is he? Tim Dellett, 53, from Alamosa, southern Colorado. “It’s down by the sand dunes,” Dellett said.
What brought him to the Red River Valley? Dellett rode his bicycle to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. His solo ride to reach a group of riders began Sunday, July 10 in Elk Point, South Dakota, and included reaching Wahpeton on Thursday, July 14.
Where was he heading to? Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on July 14, to be on time for a group ride beginning Friday, July 15. “We’re staying at a local high school,” Dellett said. “You can either camp out or stay in the gym.”
How far would he ride beginning Friday? “(The group ride lasts for) three days, and it’s on a loop, starting and ending in Fergus,” Dellett said Thursday. “It’s a little different this year. This is the Habitat 500, which is typically 500 miles, but they’re saying, ‘Riders, do 300 on your own before you come and then we’ll do 200 together.’ It’s sort of an abbreviated version this year.”
Was this his first time in the southern Red River Valley? “Yes, it is. It’s beautiful. I’ve really enjoyed the topography, the landscape and the wildlife. I’ve seen foxes. I saw two foxes on the road, deer leaping out of the shoulder, a bald eagle flying and pelicans. It’s been great. I was riding along Big Stone Lake yesterday. It’s just a beautiful landscape,” Dellett said.
What challenges has he faced while riding? The wind. The prairie wind is no joke, Dellett said. While Dellett has ridden through North Dakota for, it was back in 2006, he began on the West Coast and he rode along the northern part of North Dakota. “It can make for a much longer day,” Dellett said about the wind.
How long has he supported Habitat for Humanity? Dellett has been a Habitat volunteer since the 1990s and taken part in 17 Habitat 500 rides since 1996. “That year, it was from Louisville, Kentucky, to Atlanta, Georgia. It just got me hooked on biking to support the mission of Habitat,” Dellett said. “It’s a good time. It’s something to work towards.”
How does he stay motivated? “It’s a motivator to get to the group ride. I ride with saddlebags on my solo trip, and then I can take them off. The group ride is fully supported, with a gear wagon that hauls everybody’s stuff. We have planned rest breaks on the group ride, and a mechanic. It’s well-supported. Riding with others has a totally different feel,” Dellett said.
How can I still support him? By visiting habitat500.org and making a donation in the name of Rider No. 47. “My support in this community has been through hosting, which has been significant,” said Dellett, who recently stayed with Greg and Darcy Meide. “I find support in every community.”
What’s the most beautiful thing he’s seen while riding? “It’s those small moments,” Dellett said. “I might just be toughing it out and honestly, it’s somebody waving or saying hi. I was in Milbank, south of Milbank, where the road was closed. I was having to reroute. A guy in a department of transportation vehicle, a big truck, pulled up. I was asking him about the reroute and he told me exactly where to go. He says, ‘It was nice to meet you.’ It was just a little moment, and it was beautiful. Strangers making that type of connection just helps you out.”
