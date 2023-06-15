Getting to know … Tom and Marge Gallagher

Continuing our tradition of bringing all the information in less time, Daily News introduces readers to some of the Twin Towns Area’s recent visitors.
Who are they? Tom and Marge Gallagher, who stopped in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for a round of trail walking Tuesday, June 13. They were joined by their dogs, Kismet, Princha and Ty, and their cat, Fitu. “We try to walk four miles or more each day,” Tom Gallagher said.
Where did they come from? The Gallaghers lived in the Finger Lakes region, central New York. For 25 years, they were in information technology, Tom Gallagher said. After Tom’s retirement at age 44, he and Marge moved to Belize, where they’ve been living off-grid.
How did they get here? In a camper that they’ve been living in since June 2022. “Traveling around in this, we have more facilities than we’ve had for the past 16 years,” Tom Gallagher said. The couple will celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary in August.
Where are they going? The Gallaghers have been traveling around the United States, seeing capitals and national parks. South Dakota will be the 39th state they’ve visited and North Dakota will be the 40th. Their journey is being tracked on the side of the camper, which also includes an image of their Belize home. “That mountain that you see the rock face on? We live on the other side of that mountain,” Tom Gallagher said.
What makes their camper so special? It has three solar panels which allow for 1,100 watts of solar energy. The camper is also powered by 400 amp hour lithium ion batteries. “We’re running Victron charge controllers and we can charge up to three solar panels. There’s also a charge controller to run off the alternator,” Tom Gallagher said.
What are some other features of the camper? It includes a washing machine, an apartment-sized refrigerator and a composting toilet. The Gallaghers’ dishes hang to dry in above the sink compartments. The couple also are carrying a 110 cc Honda scooter, a 250 cc Honda dirt bike and two e-bikes.
What inspired the Gallaghers to live off-grid? “We like the jungle and we had a bed and breakfast,” Tom Gallagher said. “We decided to just do an eco lodge.”
What have been the Gallaghers’ favorite travel sites so far? Death Valley, California, and Dinosaur Valley State Park, Glen Rose, Texas. “The footprints are millions of years old, and they look like they’ve just walked through,” Marge Gallagher said.
What’s been the most challenging part of traveling? The Gallaghers had been avoiding snowfall, until they reached it in not one, but four states: Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California. “We had not been expecting that after we had gone up to Maine and the East Coast for the autumn and then down to Key West for Christmas followed by the Everglades,” Marge Gallagher said.
How long have the Gallaghers had their dogs? Kismet, who has brown ears, has been around since 2012. Princha, with auburn hair, has been around since 2018. Ty, with white hair, has been around since 2019. They live with the Gallaghers and Fitu the cat.
What led the Gallaghers to stop in Breckenridge? “Traveling across this area, there’s not many places to walk,” Tom Gallagher said. “We saw the sidewalk near here (CHI St. Francis), pulled up and asked if we could park here while we went for a walk.” Marge Gallagher also said that if they went too deep in the woods, they’d be carried off by Minnesota’s mosquitoes.
How have the Gallaghers been liking their traveling? “We try to help educate people as we go along. That’s part of our mission, having people know things about the country. We pick up little things here and there. It was either yesterday or today that we learned there was a long ago vote on the English language. The German language almost became an official language of the United States. It’s just little tidbits that we pick up along the way,” Tom Gallagher said.
What are the Gallaghers’ current plans? To reach Pierre, South Dakota, followed by Bismarck, North Dakota, then through Montana and onto Alaska. “Our goal is hitting the Arctic Circle sometime this summer and then going back down the coast,” Tom Gallagher said.
How else can you get to know the Gallaghers? By reading their blog at moonracerfarm.com.