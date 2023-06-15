Getting to know … Tom and Marge Gallagher

Tom and Marge Gallagher, world travelers.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Continuing our tradition of bringing all the information in less time, Daily News introduces readers to some of the Twin Towns Area’s recent visitors.

Who are they? Tom and Marge Gallagher, who stopped in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for a round of trail walking Tuesday, June 13. They were joined by their dogs, Kismet, Princha and Ty, and their cat, Fitu. “We try to walk four miles or more each day,” Tom Gallagher said.

The Gallaghers are joined by their dogs. From front, Princha, Ty and Kismet. Not pictured is their cat, Fitu.
The Gallaghers live off-grid and their camper receives solar and lithium ion battery power.
The camper has been the Gallaghers' home for more than a year.