Ghastly gourds: Tips and tricks from a world-class mediocre pumpkin carver

If you were picking up this paper looking for advice on pumpkin carving from someone who isn’t very good at it, you should probably buy a lottery ticket too because it’s your lucky day. With the best month of the year, (October,)in full swing, it’s time to go big on those fall decorations, which includes a brutally massacred and gutted gourd for your doorstep.
Before you can tear into that orange flesh, you need to actually procure one. I bought my pumpkin at the Wahpeton EconoFoods for $5.99 before tax. I was unable to find one of those fancy pumpkin carving kits, so I went home and grabbed a large serrated knife (meant for bread) and a smaller steak knife for the details.
Other than a pumpkin and carving utensils, you’ll only need a few easy-to-find materials. First you’re going to want something to cover your table or other work areas. Newspapers work perfectly, so when you’re done reading this you can lay it out to protect your space. You could also come down to our Dakota Avenue office to buy some more newspapers to keep that table pristine.
You’re also going to need a design. Some folks like to use printed designs, but I’m old school. A black sharpie to haphazardly draw out a spooky design is all you’ll technically need. If you do use a design, I recommend taping it to the pumpkin and then using a pin or tack to create holes along the design. This will turn into a fun connect-the-dots design to follow with your knife.
I also recommend gloves to make it easier to gut the pumpkin, but if you don’t mind getting a bit dirty, this supply is optional. Or, you could do exactly what I did for this story and have a coworker gut the pumpkin while you take some photos.
To start, you’ll need to carve the pumpkin’s head off. I like to do this in a square pattern as it becomes just four lines to cut. The force needed to shove a kitchen knife through its thick walls isn’t much, but it’s greater than you may expect.
The level of precision needed for more complicated designs is world’s beyond my ability, but if you can swing it, cut the stem out in a fancy shape.
Once the top is off, it’s time to tear out its guts, or just find someone to do it for you. This goopy, stringy, mushy process is meant to clear the pumpkin out so there’s room for a candle or other light source. It can also provide a quick snack if you’re willing to do the work.
Once you’ve cleared out your gourd’s insides and disposed of them properly, you can get creative. I’m a sucker for tradition so my pumpkin had triangle eyes and a large, toothy grin. However, I didn’t want to be too basic, so I carved in some eyebrows (they’re sisters, not twins) and a round nose to give it that cute clown-y feel.
I used a sharpie to free-hand my design — I don’t recommend this. If I were to go back in time I would use a pencil or pen to draw my design. As written above, precision in carving is complicated. It’s even more complicated when you somehow cannot manage to follow a single line while carving.
While perfection is never needed, it’s a bit off-putting when you can see a sharpie outline over more than half the cut-outs. A pen or pencil would be a bit more forgiving, especially in the dark of Halloween night.
Anyways, I used a small steak knife to carve out my design. The serrated blade made it much easier to saw through its thick flesh. Once a piece is completely carved, I like to reach my hand into the gutted gourd and push the piece out.
Okay, now that you’ve haphazardly pulled out its eyes, nose and mouth, you have a completed pumpkin. Place a candle or tealight inside and replace its stem. Once it’s night, you can truly appreciate your work as it glows into the pitch dark.
