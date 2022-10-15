If you were picking up this paper looking for advice on pumpkin carving from someone who isn’t very good at it, you should probably buy a lottery ticket too because it’s your lucky day. With the best month of the year, (October,)in full swing, it’s time to go big on those fall decorations, which includes a brutally massacred and gutted gourd for your doorstep.

Before you can tear into that orange flesh, you need to actually procure one. I bought my pumpkin at the Wahpeton EconoFoods for $5.99 before tax. I was unable to find one of those fancy pumpkin carving kits, so I went home and grabbed a large serrated knife (meant for bread) and a smaller steak knife for the details.

Ghastly gourds: Tips and tricks from a world-class mediocre pumpkin carver
After cutting out the top of the pumpkin, it's ready to begin the de-gutting process. 
Close-up of the pumpkin's insides before it's seeds were masterfully extracted. 
Hagstrom uses a metal spoon to scrape the inside walls clear of any pulpy goop. 
My angel, Kalie Hagstrom gutted this pumpkin for me in exchange for taking the seeds home to roast. 
Gutting a pumpkin is not the cleanest process. The orange push between each finger and underneath each fingernail only makes it worse. 
Making the first cut is always the most nerve-wracking moment. Luckily, I started with the eyes rather than that toothy grin. 
This is where the going got tough. Each tooth was a reminder that I truly did this to myself. 


