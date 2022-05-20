GIANT doubling plant size, gets tax deal from county

GIANT Snacks, Inc. will build a 32,500-square foot addition to its present plant outside of Wahpeton. The value of the expansion, according to the company, is $4.8 million, yielding an annual tax payment of approximately $65,000 in addition to current tax payments.
With a 4-1 vote Tuesday, May 17, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved a five-year, 100 percent property tax exemption for GIANT Snacks, Inc. The family-owned business will double its footprint on North Dakota Highway 13 outside Wahpeton.
GIANT will build a 32,500-square foot addition to its present plant, the commissioners learned. The value of the expansion, according to the company, is $4.8 million, yielding an annual tax payment of approximately $65,000 in addition to current tax payments.
“The only direction we can go is south,” Co-Owner Jason Schuler said. “Hopefully it stops raining so we can start.”
In October 2015, the Richland commissioners approved a five-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement for a 9,000-square foot expansion at the GIANT location. While that PILOT agreement has since expired, a 20-year agreement concerning the initial plant and established before 2015 is still in effect, the current commissioners learned.
Commissioner Nathan Berseth, citing the size and magnitude of the project and GIANT’s stature in the region, said he could support the company’s request. Similar comments were made by Commissioner Perry Miller.
Commissioner Tim Campbell gave the dissenting vote.
“I’m just going to note that I don’t recall doing a 100 percent exemption on a five-year agreement,” Campbell said. “Every situation is different, but historically, we’ve done 50 percent exemptions for five years with existing businesses. I’m not saying we can’t change this, but that’s what we’ve done in the past.”
Miller, saying he can understand Campbell’s reasoning, nevertheless gave his support to the request.
“Every company and employer we have is important, but I think this (GIANT) is a company that we should all be proud of.” Miller said.
“GIANT, for Richland County, is kind of our calling card now,” Berseth said.
An international calling card, according to information shared with the commissioners.
“We’ve gotten into Canada and we’re putting French on the bag,” Schuler said. “It’s exciting for business. I speak very little French, so we’re trying to get some help from the state and federal government for putting this together. That’s really what’s driving this. We’re looking to have at least 12-15 more people if we can get them.”
Look to Daily News for more coverage of GIANT Snacks’ expansion.
The next Richland County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
