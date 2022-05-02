GIANTS settles lawsuit against ex-executive

GIANT Snacks, Inc. has dropped its federal case against Lucy Spiekermeier, the Wahpeton company’s former treasurer and secretary who was accused of allegedly stealing or misappropriating nearly $1.7 million between 2010 and July 2020.
A settlement conference was held Jan. 24, 2022, according to a document reported on Monday, May 2 by Forum News Service. The document said the terms of the agreement will remain confidential.
“The deadline for both sides of the case to be ready for a civil trial was Sunday, May 1, but the settlement has stopped the potential for any trial,” FNS reported. “Spiekermeier’s attorney, Robert Stock, said the former executive had no further comment regarding the settlement. Attorneys for Giant Snacks did not immediately return messages left by The Forum seeking comment.”
Spiekermeier, who resigned from GIANT on Aug. 17, 2020, faced eight total civil counts, including civil theft, conversion, fraudulent nondisclosure, breach of duties of a corporation director, breach of duties of a corporation officer, two counts violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and unjust enrichment, Daily News previously reported. She was not criminally charged in federal court and in a court filing, denied stealing or misappropriating GIANT Snacks, Inc. money, altering or destroying financial records, and any other wrongdoing, FNS reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.