Right off of Minnesota State Highway 210, between Breckenridge and Fergus Falls sits a small, yet hearty town that hasn’t seen a population of more than 200 since the 1950s. Foxhome, Minnesota, which is scarcely even a blip on the Wilkin County map, holds the precious memories of its past and the future its citizens are committed to building.
Rachel Johnson, 54, is an equine specialist and has been an educator at Breckenridge Elementary School for nearly three decades. She grew up in Foxhome and has consistently worked to use her passions for the betterment of her community.
Johnson has always shared the animals she loves with those around her.
“I used to, like years ago, invite my classrooms at the end of the school year to come out for a ride,” Johnson fondly remembered. “I’ve always loved sharing my horses.”
However, the horse lover and language arts teacher didn’t start giving riding lessons until a friend asked her to give their son them in 2020. While she was hesitant at first, and even tried to find her friend another trainer, she followed through and in turn, sparked an immense joy within herself.
Then in 2021, Johnson started Circle J Ranch where she’s offered riding lessons, day camps, parties and field trips to as many as she could. Last season, she had more riding lesson applicants than there was time for, and it broke her heart to have to turn any of the children away. While inevitably she couldn’t take them all on, she still extended her compassion and directed families to other trainers nearby.
Her stark white, l-shaped barn sits on her in-laws’ property, just a few blocks from the house she grew up in and the house she lives in now. The smell of damp straw bedding and frozen horse manure permeate the space, reminding all who enter that the barn has been well-used by the horses Johnson has lovingly cared for.
Each wall across from the horse stalls are lined with the bales of straw Johnson and her husband have sold each summer for the past 33 years. In recent years they’ve sold approximately 6,000 bales each summer, but when their sons still lived at home they recorded seasons with more than 12,000 bales sold, according to Johnson.
Inside she keeps five horses, two ponies, two miniature horses and an entire army of cats that come and go as they please. Each horse has its own distinct personality and a story to tell. Grace, a large white mare, gained the nickname “Amazing Grace” after disappearing after her birth and being found seven miles away three days later. Unfortunately, Grace and her mother weren’t able to bond, so Johnson had to essentially become a surrogate mother, feeding the horse every few hours.
Pixie and Oreo are technically considered ponies due to their size, but they still stand more than shoulder high.
Her other horses Cruz, Uno, Josie and Blaze all have their own stories too. Uno was a rescue who came in with a number of serious health issues, Blaze is nearly 30 years old with his white-tipped coat and Cruz is about to debut at the barrel races with Johnson.
Barrel racing is a rodeo event where riders must expertly maneuver around obstacles, aiming for the quickest time possible. And yes, even at 54 years old Johnson is still competing.
“I have friends who are still barrel racing in their 70s,” Johnson laughed. “As long as I’m able to, I’m just going to keep doing it.”
One of the newest additions to her barn is Brownie, a chocolate-colored miniature horse who is made cuter by her winter weight shifting as she trots, according to Johnson.
Johnson’s other miniature horse Twinkle, while cute, serves a more important role. She keeps the miniatures in an effort to remain cognizant of the youth who may be afraid or anxious around the bigger animals (or the reporter who is also scared of horses).
Safety is always a top concern for Johnson. While she remains focused on making sure children are comfortable around her horses, she takes active steps to provide the safest experience in her riding lessons and horse camps.
Every single rider wears a helmet and is thoroughly taught about horse safety. Children don’t ride independently unless they have been deemed capable after a progression of steps through Johnson’s horse camp.
While making the connection between teaching language arts and horse riding may be a bit of a reach, starting in the summer of 2023, Johnson plans to introduce a curriculum meant to assist struggling readers between kindergarten and sixth grade.
Horse Powered Reading®, a curriculum coined by Michele Pickel, PhD, aims to reinforce basic critical reading skills by focusing on a multi-sensory approach. This means as a child is playing a game or doing an activity with one of Johnson’s horses they will also be creating a solid basis in their brains for vocabulary and comprehension.
“Not all classrooms have four walls. By taking the classroom outdoors and adding horses, I’m hoping to inspire that motivation and build confidence” Johnson said. “Horses have distinct personalities allowing students to identify and form connections with them.”
This isn’t necessarily a new idea either. Comfort animals have become increasingly popular in schools as educators focus on social emotional approaches to education. Wahpeton Middle School acquired a comfort dog in 2022 and Breckenridge Elementary School followed suit four months later in 2023.
As a language arts teacher and an equine specialist, this curriculum was an extraordinary opportunity for Johnson to combine everything she truly loves.
“I just thought wow, this is gonna be it for me,” she said, beaming exuberantly. “It really felt right.”
If all goes well in her first summer offering, Johnson plans to ride the curriculum well into her retirement.
“When I retire from teaching, this is something I can still do; I don’t foresee myself sitting and doing nothing,” Johnson reflected. “My love of horses isn’t going to go away, I’ll always want to do something with them.”
Keep an eye out for our summer 2023 Southern Valley Living magazine where we plan to take a closer look at Johnson’s first Horse Powered Reading® season.