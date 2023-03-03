Quantcast
featured

Foxhome native finds joy in combined passions

Rachel Johnson's bond with her horse Grace is so close that it takes nothing but a little coaxing to mount her. As an example, Johnson ascended the fence, guided Grace closer and climbed on seamlessly. 

 Photos by Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News
Johnson smiles as she opens the door to her Foxhome, Minnesota horse barn.

Right off of Minnesota State Highway 210, between Breckenridge and Fergus Falls sits a small, yet hearty town that hasn’t seen a population of more than 200 since the 1950s. Foxhome, Minnesota, which is scarcely even a blip on the Wilkin County map, holds the precious memories of its past and the future its citizens are committed to building.

Rachel Johnson, 54, is an equine specialist and has been an educator at Breckenridge Elementary School for nearly three decades. She grew up in Foxhome and has consistently worked to use her passions for the betterment of her community.

When the weather gets too cold for this herd of cats, they huddle to preserve as much warmth as possible. Here, they're pictured a few feet away from the food bowls that Johnson keeps full for them. 
When Johnson rescued Uno he was in rough shape; he had a broken rib, an abscess tooth and overgrowing hooves. Now he's happy and healthy. 
Johnson kneels down to connect with her miniature horse Brownie. Moments later she commented on Brownie's 'winter weight' making her much cuter when she trots around. 
Suki, one of the cats that accepts the food and shelter Johnson so compassionately provides, tries to escape the frame of this photo. We'd like to believe she is best friends with Twinkle. 
Grace listens intently as Johnson reads one of the children's books that will be available in her summer curriculum. 


