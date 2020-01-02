Karen Gilles completed her last shift at the Breckenridge Econo Foods after 47 years of employment at the local grocery store on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Gilles, her co-workers and family celebrated with a retirement party at the grocery store.
“It’s been 45 years at least that I have been working in the grocery business,” Gilles said.
Gilles began working at the grocery store in 1973. Back then, she recollected, the store was SuperValu and soon transitioned into Jubilee Foods and finally Econo Foods in 2017.
“I like doing produce. I have a passion for it,” Gilles said. “I do the stocking of produce and also ordering the product.”
When Gilles first began working she started as a cashier. As time went by and she proved her ability, she was promoted to assistant manager. With the transition of ownership came the transition of Gilles’ positions.
She worked in produce to later on become store manager. From there she went back to produce and back to store manager. At the time of her retirement, she was working with produce and was also store manager.
“(I’m retiring because of) age and time. I want to do more things with my grandkids. I’d like to get to more of their activities and sporting events,” Gilles said. “I’m excited to catch up on things at home. We really like to golf and fish so we will hopefully get to do more when summer comes.”
Gilles had no problem saying what she’s going to miss.
“I’m going to miss the people the most about working here. I like relating with my customers and visiting with my coworkers,” she said.
Gilles has worked with Marcy Lehn and Arlene Hanson for almost as long as she has worked at the grocery store.
“I have worked with her since forever. I started in ‘74 when she was cashiering and I was in the bakery,” Lehn said. “We built a friendship, we share everything. It’s going to be totally different (without her).”
Gilles and her supporters celebrated her retirement with cake, pizza, coffee and warm wishes of good luck and goodbyes.
