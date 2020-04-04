Girls don’t want to be bored

Janey Glenn (Sarah Jessica Parker) is a talented gymnast with a dream. She wants to get on “Dance TV,” a Chicago-based show that’s more or less “Solid Gold” with even more attention on the in-house troupe.
The Glenn family, led by Janey’s retired colonel dad (Ed Lauter), has just moved to Chicago. Dad doesn’t want Janey running around an unfamiliar city, but flamboyant Lynne (Helen Hunt) convinces Janey to audition with her.
Janey, of course, is a hit. She and partner Jeff (Lee Montgomery) are chosen as finalists to be the newest “Dance TV” cast members. The Js face an inordinate amount of conflict leading up to their final, judged, live, on-air performance.
You can guess the answers to these questions, but here goes:
Will Janey be able to keep her dad from finding out that she’s cutting class and sneaking out?
Will Jeff, who had planned to go into trade school, resolve his uncertainty about the future?
Will fellow finalist and rich brat Natalie (Holly Gagnier), who’s not above threatening to get Jeff’s dad fired, succeed in her schemes?
Will J&J decide they’re a couple?
“He’s just — ugh!” Janey tells Lynne. “You know, I mean — ugh!”
“Is he gonna call you tomorrow?” Lynne asks.
“Yeah. I think so,” Janey says.
Parker and Hunt are great together. They elevate nothing special material with their chemistry. Montgomery is also likable opposite co-stars including Jonathan Silverman as would-be entrepreneur Drew and Shannen Doherty as Maggie, who wants to be anything but a pre-teen.
Where Parker and Montgomery get in trouble, however, is in the dance scenes.
Director Alan Metter (“Back to School”) might as well have been flashing “The stars are not doing this work” on the screen whenever Janey and Jeff show what they’re capable of. Tricks like shooting from a distance or using fog barely work once. My hat is off for stunt woman Alison Brown, who I suspect was Parker’s gymnastics double.
“Girls Just Want to Have Fun” isn’t so much a bad movie as it is a dull movie. I had a good idea how it would end and I was proven right.
I’m giving “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” a Not Recommended rating. It’s available though Tubi, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.
Additional thoughts and trivia:
• The movie grossed $6.3 million on a less than $5 million budget, coming in at No. 107 for 1985.
• While the filmmakers had the rights to the song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” they did not have the rights to Cyndi Lauper’s recording. Cyndi passed on both granting usage of her version and appearing in the movie itself (although the Internet Movie Database claims otherwise). Anyway, it’s Deborah Galli who’s singing during a montage of Janey, Lynne and Maggie inviting outcasts to a party in honor of Natalie.
• Otis Sallid, a former “Fame” dancer, provided most of the choreography. I’m assuming the gymnastics moves came from Chuck Gaylord (“Footloose”).
• Hey, It’s …!: Robert, Downey, Jr., who was dating Parker at the time, was an extra in the party scene.
• Please join me next weekend. I’ll review “Ladyhawke,” starring Matthew Broderick and Michelle Pfeiffer. It’s available though YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and Amazon Prime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.