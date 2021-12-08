Girls Who Code conclude six-week program with special graduation

Wahpeton Elementary School celebrated the completion of the flagship Girls Who Code program with a Monday, Dec. 6 graduation. Twelve girls ranging from second to fifth grade were asked to invite a special woman in their lives. The girls taught their guest basic coding, completed a challenge, then the pair presented their project during Monday’s graduation.
The Girls Who Code club was sponsored by the Zonta Club of Breckenridge-Wahpeton, after Wahpeton Elementary Instructional Coach Beth Higdem brought the idea of starting a coding program for young girls to the group.
Higdem discovered Girls Who Code, a free, nationwide program “on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does,” Daily News previously reported.
The Girls Who Code values are bravery — being resilient, persistent, and ambitious; sisterhood — diverse ability, culture, identity and opinion makes an organization stronger; and activism — the program isn’t just preparing girls to enter the workforce, it’s preparing them to lead it.
“We are on a mission to close the gender gap in technology,” Higdem said during Monday’s graduation.
Higdem said she loves a quote from the founder of Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani. “If you teach one girl how to code, she will teach three,” Saujani said.
The graduation was apt timing as the week of Dec. 6-10 is Computer Science Education Week. The initiative is meant to inspire K-12 students to learn computer science, Higdem said.
Wahpeton Elementary School will also participate in the statewide Hour of Code Initiative Thursday, Dec. 9. Hour of Code is a global event hosted by Code.org in conjunction with Computer Science Education Week.
“Learning more about coding, computer science and other technology will give our students a greater opportunity to thrive in today’s classrooms and tomorrow’s economy while also addressing our state’s significant need for a workforce equipped with 21st-century skills,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said. “Hour of Code is made possible by the dedicated teachers, administrators and volunteers who are committed to ensuring that students of all ages are equipped with the digital skills they need to succeed, and we are grateful for their work.”
This is the first year Wahpeton Elementary School is participating in Hour of Code across all grades, Higdem said. Tina Grenier, Wahpeton Elementary School librarian, will host a Star Wars themed Hour of Code event, “May the Code Be With You” and several teachers will have their students work through the Code.org curriculum.
“By learning how to code, students develop computational thinking skills. Coding equips students to look at issues differently. It helps them develop problem-solving skills that they can apply to any situation. It makes them into better digital citizens,” said Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota’s state school superintendent.
Bringing coding into the classroom supports Wahpeton Public School’s Strategic Plan goal of increasing student’s 21st Century skills and ensuring they are ready for their future, Higdem said.
