Wahpeton Parks and Recreation has benefitted from the generosity of its citizens, businesses, clubs and visitors many times over. Year-end is a fitting time to show gratitude for your good fortune and consider helping others.
Dr. Lucy and Dr. Vartan Malkasian are among kind, generous folks who have given back much to the Twin Towns. The Chahinkapa Park swimming pool zip line and climbing wall and Breckenridge’s Dog Park are facilities they fully sponsored and they have quietly sponsored many other projects.
Special Olympics is a program that often gets gifts, frequently from memorials. It is kind to support our individuals with disabilities who enjoy a year-round program of sports training, physical fitness and recreation with bocce, bowling, basketball and track-field.
Chahinkapa Zoo depends on the generosity of a small market area to offer a high quality zoological park. A few years ago, Alfred Boehning, Geneseo, included the zoo in his estate and it has funded several projects and operations, including the orangutan exhibit.
Consider a park facility or recreation program that has meant a lot to you. Maybe you spent a lot of time on a playground or played sports like baseball or tennis.
We were fortunate to get grants from Land and Water Conservation, Bremer Foundation and Garrison Diversion for our playgrounds. They are infrastructure for our children and some play areas are in need of renovation or replacement. How significant would Chahinkapa Park benefit from large, accessible, rubberized surface, multi-play pods for 2-5 year-olds and 6-12 year-olds!
The Gerald Shannon family — Pam, Mike, Kevin and Steve — made a large contribution to sponsor the new concessions building that is being built at John Randall Baseball Field. Gerald was a sports fanatic. Son Mike was a terrific infielder and his son enjoyed a phenomenal college baseball career. They loved baseball and now the next generation of baseball players benefit.
Gerald Shannon was a generous man and also helped sponsor the large playground at Jackie’s Park at Rosewood. Jackie was his wife. What a great gift for the neighborhood children and families!
Trees are living memorials and there are always places to plant them. The family and friends of Ralph Erdrich are sponsoring many apple trees in Wahpeton areas to remember the green thumb of Wahpeton’s Johnny Appleseed. We loved hosting Arbor Day dedicated to Ralph and planting America’s National Tree, an oak by Hughes Shelter, sponsored by Mark Charging, who does this for others, too.
Art sculptures are another way to uniquely remember a loved one and provide exemplary public art, a really good thing. Woody Caspers was about the friendliest person you could meet and a beautiful, colorful heart sculpture in the Sculpture Park memorializes his giving time on Earth. Carter Casey is fondly remembered with a No. 7 hockey sculpture nearby.
Benches are frequently sponsored and they serve a useful purpose along our trails and in our parks with their treasures. It is often just a good idea to sit on a bench, rest and appreciate your presence in the great outdoors. We are presently working with family members on benches around the Rosemeade Chalet and Community Center.
People appreciate simple things like flowers, grasses and landscaping during their park walks and visits. Many years ago Aurene Kragness so liked the petunias and marigolds planted by the hands of Mary Ann Siemieniewski that she included Chahinkapa Park flowers in her will. Recently, we received a kind gift from Gertie Strege for park beautification. We know the little things like pretty flowers to highlight welcoming park entrances really are the big things.
Chuck and Marge Oberg, sponsors of Chuck’s Off Sale softball teams, so enjoyed the sport they paid for a scoreboard on Hughes Softball Field No. 1. The needs continue, like John Randall Field lighting and bullpens, batting cages and a grandstand for VFW Field at the Airport Park.
Some folks appreciate the fireworks display and make sizable gifts. Outdoors’ guys love to see the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club getting kids hunting, fishing and outdoors so they will add $100 to their membership for the Junior Wildlife Club.
There are many ways to support park facilities and recreation programs. We are grateful for everybody who has given back in their own special way.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
