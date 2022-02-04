Youth ages 3-18 received free dental care Friday, Feb. 4 at the Mayme Green Allied Health Center, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
The young patients took part in the annual “Give Kids a Smile” event. For years, NDSCS dental students have partnered with professionals to provide an array of free dental services.
“I’m super excited,” student Elizabeth Holzer said. “We are looking forward to getting more experience.”
A trio of volunteering pediatric dentists from Fargo, Drs. Carl Trout, Bob Mack and John Pollard, took part in Give Kids a Smile. Rhonda Edwardson, associate professor and chair of NDSCS’ dental program, previously told Daily News that she is proud of the event’s outreach effort.
“We really value the relationships we have with the dentists who can come and do the restorative work that we’ll need,” Edwardson said.
Daily News and News Monitor’s upcoming Profile, “Stronger Together, The Power of Community,” includes a closer look at the importance of oral health for southern Red River Valley residents including youth.
“Uncreated tooth decay in primary teeth has significantly decreased in children younger than 12 (23 percent to 15 percent) and this change has been greatest for children aged 2-5 years, with (diagnosis of dental caries) decreasing from at least 19 percent to 10 percent,” the study Oral Health in America stated.
Holzer said she and her fellow students are eager to build on the experience they’re receiving.
“We are all looking forward to moving on and visiting different clinics to apply what we know,” she said.
Parents of youth receiving dental care through Give Kids a Smile said it is an awesome experience and a real blessing for their families.
Of course, the real test came with the young patients themselves. Daily News watched as NDSCS student Regan McNally tended to a little girl named Carly. Once she wore her special sunglasses, Carly was ready to flash her winning smile.
“We want to create good dental experiences for youth,” Edwardson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.