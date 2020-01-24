Give Kids a Smile returning to NDSCS

“Give Kids a Smile,” which proves free dental care for ages 3-18, is returning to North Dakota State College of Science.
Dentists and dental students will be available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the campus’ Mayme Green Allied Health Center, just off Fourth Street North in Wahpeton.
“It’s an un-intimidating environment when we have so many people coming in for appointments at the same time,” Department Chair Rhonda Edwardson said. “Those age groups see other children going back and having fun and it’s a good experience. That’s really what we want to have for the younger children.”
All patients must have appointments in advance. A parent or legal guardian must accompany patients younger than 18 years. To schedule an appointment, contact the Allied Dental Education Clinic at 1-800-342-4325 ext. 3-2333 or 701-671-2333.
“We see people from the community on a daily basis in our clinic. They’re coming for preventative care. A lot of those patients don’t have insurance or an established dental home. Even if we can give one day back to giving free dental care, that’s where the reward is,” Edwardson said.
Give Kids a Smile is an annual event held nationally by the American Dental Association. NDSCS has participated in Give Kids a Smile for more than 10 years.
“It’s a volunteer day for our students,” Edwardson said. “We’ll also have our two pediatric dentists from Fargo, Dr. Brent Holman and Dr. Carl Trout, available for restorative work.”
Services provided may include basic restorative procedures, simple extractions and patient exams. NDSCS Allied Dental students will perform cleanings, radiographs, sealants, fluoride applications and oral health education.
“They find it very rewarding. They see the need and the people who are so appreciative of receiving the care. It’s very rewarding for everybody. I’m glad that we can have that chance to let the students be part of this experience,” Edwardson said.
More than $19,000 worth of donated services was provided to more than 40 Red River Valley youth in 2019.
“We’re taking appointments from anywhere in our region,” Edwardson said. “We’re very grateful that the opportunity is here in our community to provide this dental care. We’re also grateful for all of our volunteers.”
