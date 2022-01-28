“Give Kids a Smile,” which has provided free dental care for countless youth ages 3-18, is returning to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at the college’s Mayme Green Allied Health Center. Give Kids a Smile is made possible by folks including the students and professionals at the Allied Dental Education Clinic.
All Give Kids a Smile patients are required to have appointments in advance. If they are younger than age 18, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“Everyone will get a cleaning and dental exam,” said Chanel Malone, program coordinator. “If they need sealants, those are available. There’s going to be two dentists here doing restorative care, which would include extractions, fillings and crowns.”
A trio of volunteering pediatric dentists from Fargo, Drs. Carl Trout, Bob Mack and John Pollard, will take part in Give Kids a Smile. Rhonda Edwardson, associate professor and chair of NDSCS’ dental program, is proud of the event’s outreach effort.
“Children who have little to no access to dental care, or no dental insurance, are the people we’re targeting,” Edwardson said. “We really value the relationships we have with the dentists who can come and do the restorative work that we’ll need. We see on a regular basis the need out there that families have.”
More information about dental health and the role it plays in overall health can be found in Daily News’ upcoming Profile, “Stronger Together, the Power of Community.”
“Our mission is to educate and train the workforce,” Kerri Kava, NDSCS’ college relations and marketing said. “Collaborating with area businesses and training students to get out into the workforce allows us to truly continue our mission while also benefiting the community.”
