Giving funds to ‘HELP’ homeowners

With a 3-0 vote, Wahpeton’s Finance and Personnel Committee is recommending the city council approve moving forward with efforts to invest in the city’s housing stock.
The Housing Rehabilitation and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Program would be dedicated to providing funds for improvements of owner-occupied single-family homes.
“The city of Wahpeton will designate up to $150,000 from the Sales Tax HELP Fund,” according to a summary of the proposed program. “(This would be allocated) in the format of up to $50,000 grants.”
Property acquisition would not be an eligible expense, the summary stated. Grant applications will include a project overview statement identifying intended repairs and improvements. Major repairs would include work on a property’s roof, foundation, windows or siding.
“Each applicant property will be evaluated by the building official to verify the need of major repairs and assessment of the long-term viability of the home,” the proposal states. “Grant applications will be rated based on income-based need, resources available and the estimated impact of improvements as measured by increased property valuation and extended useful life of the structure.”
Projects would need to be completed within 12 months of a grant award.
“Grant applications seeking funding for accessibility improvements, life safety features and essential structural components will receive priority consideration,” according to the proposal.
In the event of a large project involving a historic or severely dilapidated property, there may be special consideration for a grant larger than $50,000. However, a request for special consideration should be included in the preliminary project evaluation.
Do it yourself projects would not be eligible for grant funding.
Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 at Wahpeton City Hall.
