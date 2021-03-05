The record-breaking Giving Hearts Day event brought a sum of $22,010,395 to North Dakota and northwest Minnesota charities. The following are the top five charity fundraising winners for small-, medium-, and large-budget categories.
Large-Budget:
1. New Life Center
2. YWCA Cass Clay
3. Anne Carlsen Center
4. Oak Grove Lutheran School
5. Great Plains Food Bank
Medium-Budget:
1. Amistad Worldwide
2. St. Gianna’s Maternity Home
3. Legacy Children’s Foundation
4. RiverView Foundation
5. Women’s Care Center (formerly known as FirstChoice Clinic)
Small-Budget:
1. F5 Project
2. Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue
3. Lend A Hand Up
4. Perry Center Maternity Home
5. Landon’s Light Foundation
The annual event saw 42,272 total donors coming together to help the nearly 500 charity participants. There were over seven thousand more donors than in 2020, and this year’s total donations exceeded last year’s by $2.8 million.
Giving Hearts Day is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.