Giving Hearts Day beneficiaries give thanks

Charities based in or with ties to the Southern Red River Valley are sharing their thanks and plans for the money pledged during last week's 16th annual Giving Hearts Day.

 Courtesy MCC

Appreciative of the successful 16th annual Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, Feb. 9, charities based in or with ties to the Southern Red River Valley are sharing their thanks and plans for the money pledged.

In January, Daily News named 22 charities either based in or with some operations in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. While representatives from all locally-participating charities could not be reached for comment by press time, across the board joy was expressed by those who spoke with Daily News.



