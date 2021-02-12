Giving Hearts Day has another record-breaking year

Despite a year of financial and emotional hardships, North Dakotans and Minnesotans showed up for their charities on Giving Hearts Day 2021. Nearly 42,000 donors raised $21,940,976 across the two states in the 24-hour fundraising event.
Thursday, Feb. 11 was the largest Giving Hearts Day fundraiser in its history. Local charities and nonprofits were feeling the love, and they shared their excitement the following day.
Kathy Diekman, Chahinkapa Zoo director, said the zoo participated in Giving Hearts Day for the first time this year and raised $16,995 from generous donors.
“It’s our first year! We’re so thankful for everyone, and we’re excited for next year. Thank you from the bottom of our wild hearts,” she said.
The zoo’s marketing for the event paid off. Over the last few weeks, the zoo team posted a video countdown to Giving Hearts Day, with new clips each day. Some of Thursday’s donors weren’t even local, Diekman said. In total, they had 171 donations.
Joanna Etzler, executive director of Valley Lake Boys Home, also had a successful day. They raised $4,500, more than doubling the amount they received last year. Though they didn’t quite reach their goal of raising $5,000 — the amount in donations they received in 2020 — she was very happy with the outcome. It was only their second year participating, she said.
St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota, raised around $109,000 Thursday, Social Services Recreation Director Terry Bladow said. Their goal had been $100,000.
“We’re very pleased with the participation we had,” Bladow said.
While they don’t yet know how many donors participated, Bladow said they had many people coming up to their door to drop off donations.
More charities like Jessy’s Toy Box and Richland-Wilkin Kinship also had a busy Thursday. Jessy’s Toy Box set up a table at the Coffee and Caramel Rolls event, with sweatshirts spread across it. Richland-Wilkin Kinship also had a table with a board of photos and locally-made heart earrings for sale. All proceeds from the earrings went toward Kinship’s Giving Hearts Day fundraising efforts.
