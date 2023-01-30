Go, Go … Go!

Twenty-four Pinewood Derby racers, built by 23 youth in grades K-5, traveled in 23 heats Saturday at the Wahpeton Community Center. Spectators in Cub Scout uniforms include, front row, Blake Badgley, Ethan Erickson, Miley Cizek, Joshua Werth and Helena Geisen. Back row, in uniforms, Den Leader Troy Thoennes and scouts Alayah Thoennes and Bennett Lanctot.
The boys, girls and families of Cub Scout Pack 352 competed in and witnessed an exciting race Saturday, Jan. 28 in Wahpeton.
Twenty-four Pinewood Derby racers, built by 23 youth in grades K-5, traveled in 23 heats at the Wahpeton Community Center. The racers competed six at a time and records for speed and time were frequently set or bettered.
“This is wonderful,” Assistant Scoutmaster John German said. “It’s always good to see the kids getting involved, as well as their hard work and effort. They have a lot of fun doing this.”
Many winners were recognized Saturday, whether it was for a racer’s performance or its design. They include:
• Turtle Award, for perseverance despite a slower-moving racer: Daniel McWethy
• Third Place Overall: Jaeger German
• Second Place Overall: Beckett Miller
• First Place Overall: Bennet Lanctot
• First Place, Lions (Kindergarten): Leo Sheeley
• First Place, Tigers (First Grade): Bennet Lanctot
• First Place, Wolves (Second Grade): Oliver Odens
• First Place, Bears (Third Grade): Blake Badgley
• First Place, Webelos (Fourth Grade): Riley Koval
• First Place, Arrow of Light (Fifth Grade): Jaeger German
• Most Patriotic Design: Maddox Frolek
• Least Modified Vehicle: Daniel McWethy
• Best TV or Game Tie-In: Riley Koval
• Best Animal Design: Ethan Erickson
• Judges Choice: Dinah Hinrichs
The last five categories were judged by a panel from Daily News and News Monitor: Assistant Managing Editor Colton Rasanen-Fryar and Richland County reporters Levi Jones and Frank Stanko.
“We got the cars at the end of November, so the scouts had two months to prepare theirs,” said Russ Gerhardt, Pack 352’s committee chair and the derby emcee.
Teamwork among racers varied, Gerhardt said. Some youth shared ideas, while others preferred to keep theirs separate and completely individual.
Creativity was a cornerstone of the Pinewood Derby, from the racers to the cub-created den flags.
“Some of these scouts have been working on their designs for a long time,” said Breanna Koval, whose son Riley took part in the event. “Others may have had their design in mind from the beginning, so they only had to work on it within the last week.”
The youngest spectators might have been slightly more interesting to watch than the cars were.
“It’s interesting to listen to the kids after the race today,” Koval said. “They see the cars and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to do one like that next year.’ Or, ‘Did you see the shape of that one and how much faster it was? We should do that next year.’ It’s always great to see the excitement and enthusiasm in their eyes while they plan for their next year.”
After youth complete the fifth grade, they have the option to become Boy Scouts. While it means they can no longer participate in the Pinewood Derby, the memories remain.
Trophies, delayed due to a shipping conflict, will eventually be given to Saturday’s winners and medals will be given to the top racer from each den. In the meantime, a party awaits.
“We’re having our Scout Sunday pancake feed from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at Bethel Lutheran Church,” Scoutmaster Kristina Badgley said. “It’s a get together for everybody, including our scouts.”