Go, Go … Go!

Twenty-four Pinewood Derby racers, built by 23 youth in grades K-5, traveled in 23 heats Saturday at the Wahpeton Community Center. Spectators in Cub Scout uniforms include, front row, Blake Badgley, Ethan Erickson, Miley Cizek, Joshua Werth and Helena Geisen. Back row, in uniforms, Den Leader Troy Thoennes and scouts Alayah Thoennes and Bennett Lanctot.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

The boys, girls and families of Cub Scout Pack 352 competed in and witnessed an exciting race Saturday, Jan. 28 in Wahpeton.

Twenty-four Pinewood Derby racers, built by 23 youth in grades K-5, traveled in 23 heats at the Wahpeton Community Center. The racers competed six at a time and records for speed and time were frequently set or bettered.

Bennet Lanctot, a Tiger Cub (first grader) and winner for both his grade and overall at Saturday's Pinewood Derby, accepts an award from Pack 352 Committee Chair and emcee Russ Gerhardt.
Weeblo Scout Daniel McWethy, a fourth grader who picked up two awards Saturday, with Russ Gerhardt.
Gradyn Webster, Weston Brownlee and Gabe Erickson took a break from working on their den flag.
Daily News Assistant Managing Editor Colton Rasanen-Fryar was one of the day's judges.
Whether the first heat or the 23rd, above, accuracy was important.


