Goal launched to become most generous region by 2025

To achieve the goal, Fargo-based Dakota Medical Foundation believes our region can become No. 1 for volunteerism and Giving Hearts Day can become the No. 1 giving day in the nation. Giving Hearts Day is currently the 4th largest 24-hour fundraising event.
“We are excited to be launching this bold goal and challenge our communities to join us and help someone this Giving Hearts Day! Across our region we can bring together our friends and neighbors to lead purpose driven lives by lifting up our communities through volunteerism, contributions, or donation of goods,” explains DMF Executive Director Pat Traynor.
Giving Hearts Day is set for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 and while participants have been limited to giving financially in the past, GivingHeartsDay.org will now feature opportunities to volunteer or donate new/used goods. Today the site features over 275 local volunteer opportunities and many urgently needed goods, with more added daily.
Charities and nonprofits throughout the region are always in need of volunteers and goods. As a health foundation, DMF is hopeful that by including these opportunities in the Giving Hearts Day mission, even more people will experience the physical and emotional health benefits of giving back to their community.
Traynor continues, “As a region we can harness the benefits of a purpose driven life by building on our rich history and culture of community. Together, we have an opportunity to connect with others, become a part of a cause bigger than oneself and to make a contribution toward improving the quality of life all around us.”
For more than a decade Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF) has hosted Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour fundraising event for charities and nonprofits in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since the first event in 2008, generous donors in our region have made nearly 400,000 individual contributions totaling $90 million to local charities and nonprofits.
