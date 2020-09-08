Godfread, ND insurance leader, running uncontested

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is expected to run for re-election in an uncontested race.
Godfread, a Republican, was first elected in 2016. While he faced Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate Travisia Martin in the June 2020 primary, she has since been removed from the ballot by order of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger, I-N.D., determined Martin did not meet North Dakota’s five-year residency requirement, Forum News Service reported. Following Martin, the Democratic-Nonpartisan League endorsed Jason Anderson, who the party said Jaeger refused to place on the ballot.
In a 4-1 decision filed Friday, Sept. 4, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Jaeger did not have a duty to certify Anderson’s nomination and place his name on the ballot because a vacancy occurred.
The North Dakota Secretary of State would have a duty, according to the court, if one of four conditions were reached: the nominated candidate died, would be unable to serve due to a debilitating illness, ceased to be a resident of North Dakota or otherwise ceased to be qualified to serve if elected.
Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle dissented, citing the last qualification.
“I believe use of the term (“ceases to be qualified to serve, if elected, as otherwise provided by law”) is ambiguous and a reasonable interpretation is that Martin was qualified when she was placed on the primary ballot by the Secretary of State,” VandeWalle wrote.
Martin subsequently ceased to be qualified when the Supreme Court determined she was not eligible to hold the office of insurance commissioner, VandeWalle wrote.
“I would err on the side of placing a candidate’s name on the ballot when ambiguity exists in a statute,” he wrote.
The decline to file a candidate for statewide office was Monday, Aug. 31, FNS reported. Oral arguments before the North Dakota Supreme Court were held Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“It was observed that the NDGOP could have brought (the lawsuit to remove Martin from the ballot) months earlier, but they delayed until the last minute, tightening the timeline,” Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen stated. “North Dakotans deserve and expect to have the options they already voted for.”
Commissioner Godfread, meanwhile, said insurance is a critical component to economic success.
“(I) proposed legislation, which the 2019 state legislature approved, to establish an invisible reinsurance pool for the individual health insurance market, which reduced premiums by 20 percent for farmers, ranchers, small business owners and anyone who purchases their own insurance,” he stated.
Godfread and Martin did not face a Libertarian candidate in the June primary.
In addition to insurance commissioner, North Dakota voters will elect candidates for state offices including governor, superintendent of public instruction, public service commissioner, state treasurer and state auditor.
With less than two months until Election Day, look to Daily News for coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
