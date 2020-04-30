Goerger goes forth, from Princeton to D.C.

Samantha Goerger, 22, is continuing her Ivy League education.
Goerger, a 2015 graduate of Wyndmere Public School, is one of Princeton University’s class of 2020. Receiving a degree in politics, she anticipates a 2025 graduation from Harvard Law School.
Between the two East Coast schools, Goerger will spend two years as a contracted employee near Washington, D.C. While Goerger, Wyndmere, North Dakota, couldn’t elaborate on her immediate future, she had plenty to say about the big picture.
“The first year of law school is the same for absolutely everybody,” Goerger said. “I applied with an intention to study data ethics law. Right now, it’s possible for Facebook to take information and there’s no precedents set, nothing to guide this. It’s a really exciting field to enter and Harvard is one of the only schools that has classes to talk about this line of law.”
Goerger was accepted to Harvard Law School through an early deferral program. The process was the same as regular admission, with a slight twist.
“I applied my junior year instead of later. Other than that, it still required testing, it still required writing essays. I also have to defer my enrollment for two years after my graduation from Princeton,” Goerger said.
When Daily News interviewed Goerger, she was walking Latke, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel she’s had for nearly a month. Raising Latke is the culmination of a university experience that included two years as head design editor for the Daily Princetonian newspaper. Later, Goerger researched how bureaucracies and police agencies respond to criticism.
“Samantha is really interested in data and law, so I’m sure her degree and interest in statistics and machine learning will serve her well,” said her mother, Tammy Goerger.
The youngest of Edd and Tammy Goerger’s three children, Samantha Goerger has siblings who attended Yale and Stanford universities. When it came time to apply to Harvard, she decided to try things a little differently.
“She kept the application a surprise,” Tammy Goerger recalled. “When she called to tell us, we weren’t sure what to expect when she said she was waiting until it was official.”
Her parents didn’t know about Samantha Goerger’s Harvard ambitions until she announced her acceptance, she said.
“They were astounded. They were very proud, of course. They were just shocked that I applied. It was such an early timeline. I found out before I started my senior year,” Samantha Goerger said.
At least once a week, the Goergers reach out to their children through phone calls, texting or FaceTime. Tammy Goerger’s proud of them all as they transition with job and life events.
“Samantha’s worked hard and has a pretty clear idea of what she wants to do with her life, so we are proud and excited for her,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.