Five years ago, Tammy Goerger was among the newest Huskies in the Wahpeton Public Schools district. Hired to teach elementary music, Goerger did not know what to expect.
“I had spent 20 years at a previous school district,” Goerger said Wednesday, April 13 at Wahpeton High School. “Those of you in my classes, when I tell you to step out of your comfort zone — leaving a school after 20 years and stepping into a new position was outside of my comfort zone. It allowed me to grow as a teacher. I learned really quickly what it meant to be part of the Huskie family.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ 2022 Teacher of the Year, Goerger, now a middle school and high school band teacher and leadership teacher, shared the story of April 1, 2018, and how it changed her life. She spoke before a packed audience of students, teachers, staff, administrators and community members including husband Edd and mother-in-law Virginia Vaplon Goerger.
“At the end of my first year of teaching, I was in an accident. My doctor said, ‘Don’t plan on going back to school.’ In my head, I said, ‘Challenge accepted.’ I wanted to go back to school to not only have closure with my students, but to do what makes my heart happy, which is teach music,” Tammy Goerger said.
Goerger was one of four finalists for the 2022 Teacher of the Year honor. The others were Janet Bartels, high school math; Carmen Burhans, third grade; and Cassie Webster, elementary resource room teacher. The four finalists were part of a 12-teacher candidate pool that also included Ryan Brandt, high school physical education and health; Rodney Breuer, seventh grade science; Andrea Heuer, first grade; Elizabeth Lasch, high school computers; Rachel Line, sixth grade reading and social studies; Elizabeth Mauch, first grade; Barbarah Schlagel, high school science; and Anita Tooley, middle school and high school library media specialist.
“I returned (while recuperating) and then the following year, I went to the high school and middle school music position. They had a teacher who was unable to walk on her own, was in a wheelchair and then using crutches, and they welcomed me with open arms,” Goerger said. “Mr. Clooten (Ned Clooten, high school principal) trusted me to start teaching the leadership class two years ago. That class is a joy for me and hopefully for the students as well.”
Earlier in the assembly, Wahpeton Public Schools named its 2022 Certified Employee of the Year. Nominees included Gabe Hermes, district transportation manger; Mark Loll, district information technology specialist; Kendra Muller, high school paraprofessional; and Mike Roggow, elementary school custodian. Hermes won, getting some good-natured ribbing from Superintendent Rick Jacobson, the assembly’s host, for his lack of a broad smile.
“I’m surprised and honored,” Hermes said after the assembly. “Mostly, it comes down to the awesome bus drivers that we have. It’s the whole school, it’s not just me.”
Wahpeton Public Schools consists of Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton Elementary School, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School.
Goerger concluded her acceptance speech with the leadership class mottos.
“Be kind,” she said. “Be the light in someone else’s darkness. Have an open mind and always be willing to engage with other people. Have conversations in a reasonable manner even when they disagree with you. Live with gratitude and always believe in yourself. Sometimes you may be the only person believing in yourself, but it’s really important to hold that belief close to your heart. You guys are capable of so many things. I am truly honored and privileged to teach all of my students.”
Daily News congratulates Goerger and Hermes on their honors.
