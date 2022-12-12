Several hellos were made and goodbyes given when the Richland County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Wahpeton.

Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger, recently elected to his first four-year term, was sworn into office. Goerger took the oath alongside Richland County Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert, each re-elected to a third term.



Tags