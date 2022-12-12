Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum administers the oath of office to, second from left, standing, Commissioners Nathan Berseth, Rollie Ehlert and Terry Goerger. Commissioner Perry Miller is seated. Commissioner Tim Campbell is not pictured.
Several hellos were made and goodbyes given when the Richland County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Wahpeton.
Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger, recently elected to his first four-year term, was sworn into office. Goerger took the oath alongside Richland County Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert, each re-elected to a third term.
“Congrats, gentlemen,” Berseth said to Ehlert and Goerger after they took the oath.
Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky greeted the board when it met. Leshovsky, who is retiring, is being succeeded by Sheriff-elect Gary Ruhl. Ruhl, previously Richland County’s chief deputy, officially takes office at year’s end.
“I just wanted to take this opportunity to say it’s been an amazing career,” Leshovsky said. “I’ve really enjoyed all of the years I’ve worked here.”
Leshovsky’s farewell included his praise for the employees of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Communications and others that he has worked with.
“I’m surrounded by really, really great people. It’s local government at its best. That includes (the commissioners). We’re here to serve the public and I think we’ve done a fantastic job here in Richland County,” Leshovsky said.
The outgoing Leshovsky made the commissioners laugh when he said his visit was both a way to give thanks and say “I’m outta here.”
“I’ve been honored to serve the citizens for as long as I’ve had and to have had them place their trust in me,” Leshovsky said.
Shortly after, the board met Frank Mendez, an agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). Mendez was introduced by retiring Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Weber, whose responsibilities included the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force. SEMCA is now under BCI’s leadership, which local leaders say is a beneficial move.
“SEMCA was the only task force in the state that wasn’t run by BCI,” incoming Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson said at a Monday, Dec. 5 city council meeting.
Mendez will be based at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton. Celebrating a year with BCI, Mendez also has approximately 15 years of law enforcement experience in cities including Fargo.
Berseth thanked Weber, who is retiring from law enforcement at year’s end for work in the private sector, for his service to Richland County. Earlier in 2022, Weber also ran for the sheriff’s office.
“Most of you guys have been on our task force board over the years, at one point or another,” Weber said. “I’ve appreciated all the support you have given the task force and I know you will continue to give that support. I’ve appreciated working with every one of you guys.”
People don’t always understand everything that happens behind the scenes, Ehlert said. He recalled witnessing Weber represent Richland County on numerous occasions.
“You’re just an outstanding citizen. You’re creating a big hole with the sheriff’s department. Thanks for everything you’ve done,” Ehlert said.
Also in the meeting, Ehlert was voted the commissioners’ chairman for the next year. Commissioner Perry Miller was voted the vice chairman. The five-member board is completed by Commissioner Tim Campbell.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.