'Minnesota Roots,' soon to be published by Black Hat Press, is possible thanks to many ingredients. They include an appreciation for enduring recipes, delicious dishes and a continued sense of identity.
Each recipe in 'Minnesota Roots' includes a full page color photo taken by Megan Stezka. In addition to the recipes, there are stories of food folklore including the history of regional staples like hot dish and pudding salad.
Courtesy Black Hat Press
Jen Switzer thought learning your way around the kitchen was part of a usual childhood. It wasn’t until college that she learned otherwise.
Switzer, who graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1989, began by baking. Now based in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area, Switzer realizes how fortunate it was to learn cooking and to have an appreciation of recipes and meals beyond the ready-made and pre-boxed.
“Minnesota Roots,” soon to be published by Black Hat Press, is possible thanks to many ingredients. They include an appreciation for enduring recipes, delicious dishes and a continued sense of identity. Switzer did not make this journey on her own. It began with her daughter, Megan Stezka.
“She wanted to capture our family recipes,” Switzer said. “She is a photographer who had downtime during COVID. Megan wanted to practice her food photography and thought it would be a great gift.”
Kenneth and Roxanne Shelstad, Switzer’s parents, got the first copy of “Minnesota Roots” in its earliest form. The couple, who have kept their farm south of Breckenridge, Minnesota — where Kenneth Shelstad still gardens — received the book as an anniversary present in 2021. That giving experience motivated Switzer and Stezka to go further with their “Roots.” Stezka, her mom said, was already a driving force.
“She kept asking me to tell the story of the recipes. It evolved into a story about our roots, our Minnesota roots, and how both of us have found that through cooking, a lot of heritage and memories of growing up in this area are captured,” Switzer said.
Mother and daughter were just doing their own thing, according to Switzer. They told people about “Minnesota Roots” and discovered they had many folks eagerly awaiting copies of the book.
“Megan is the one who found Black Hat Press,” Switzer said. “She actually went to school with Sam. Megan spent a fair amount of time finding a publishing method for us and it was right in front of her face, with a colleague from college.”
“Sam” is Samantha Whillock, head of Black Hat Press. The company is known for being a second generation, female-owned and operated publishing house. Switzer is proud that both her book and its publisher are made possible by women with Minnesota roots. She is even more proud of what it has done so far for Stezka and all from a starting point of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really ended up being a springboard for Megan,” Switzer said. “Two years later, she’s one of the top 10 food photographers in Minneapolis. Something that was really a passion project has ended up having such an impact on her life. This came from a very personal reflection during a time when didn’t have many interactions.”
Each recipe in “Minnesota Roots” includes a full page color photo taken by Stezka. In addition to the recipes, there are stories of food folklore including the history of regional staples like hot dish and pudding salad.
“Our goal was to have a little bit of a history book, a cookbook and an art book. We want this book to touch a lot of people because we’ve seen what cooking means for people,” Switzer said.
Switzer is a mother of three and grandmother of two, with a full family throughout the Southern Red River Valley and beyond.
“One cousin from Alaska said to me, ‘Your aunts are going to be so proud of you. You’re taking this forward and sharing a little bit of us with as many people as you can reach,” Switzer said.
As Switzer awaits the full publication of “Minnesota Roots,” she reflects on a journey that has already gone farther than she could ever have expected.
“I do hope that it inspires people to look back at their own roots from a culinary perspective, a home cooking perspective, because I think it’s a little bit forgotten,” Switzer said. “We have so much more access to food than we have had before, but I think it’s easy to forget where we came from and how important that can be.”