Going Green Apple
David Hoffert stands at the front counter of the business he opened on Feb. 1, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He sells hemp-derived THC and CBD products as permitted by state law. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Through the centuries of our history, humans have strived for new and exciting excursions, and as we progress there seems to be less left undiscovered. Now, it’s not often that someone can say they were the first at something.

Luckily for Wyndmere, North Dakota, native David Hoffert there were still some roads left untraveled. His business, Green Apple, is the first of its kind in both the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wilkin County.

Many of the products Hoffert sells at Green Apple are THC beverages. These come in all sorts of flavors and styles for customers to choose from. 
Hoffert expertly uses the space he inhabits by creating clean and modern shelf arrangements. 
'Having grown up on a farm in the Red River Valley, I'm especially excited to offer several brands that are grown and made in Minnesota and North Dakota,' Hoffert stated in a press release. 


Wilkin County Reporter

