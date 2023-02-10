Going Green Apple

Through the centuries of our history, humans have strived for new and exciting excursions, and as we progress there seems to be less left undiscovered. Now, it’s not often that someone can say they were the first at something.
Luckily for Wyndmere, North Dakota, native David Hoffert there were still some roads left untraveled. His business, Green Apple, is the first of its kind in both the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wilkin County.
On Feb. 1, Hoffert and his wife April opened a specialty shop selling hemp-derived THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) products in Breckenridge.
Cannabidiol is one of the active ingredients derived from hemp, but it does not cause a high feeling or build addictive habits. Tetrahydrocannabinol comes in many forms, such as Delta-8 and Delta-9, and it is the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabinoids that can cause people to feel high.
Hoffert’s shop is less than a mile from North Dakota, the state that failed to legalize recreational cannabis in its last election, meaning the laws are much different. Just across the river, the possession of cannabis could lead to a criminal infraction or misdemeanor charge and the sale of these products would lead to a felony charge.
The computer he uses to ring in customers has a large sign stating “Must be 21 to purchase,” and each product has the dosage clearly listed on the packaging. While many use CBD and THC for holistic health efforts, Hoffert ensures that he doesn’t claim the products he sells have explicit or solid health benefits.
“I’ve personally found hemp products to be beneficial for my sleep, anxiety, and as an alternative to alcohol,” Hoffert stated in a release. “Many people have already told me that they are excited to have the convenience of a local shop with a wide selection of safe products.”
Hoffert said many of his customers have told him they’ve used CBD for localized pain management.
With the help and guidance of Southern Valley Economic Development Authority Executive Director Justin Neppl and Kory Kaste, responsible for business development, the spot sprung from concept to storefront in less than three months.
“One morning I woke up from a weird dream where I talked to (Justin) Neppl about opening a hemp store,” Hoffert laughed at the business’ origin. “I called him up later and he was completely on board.”
Hoffert’s desire to run this type of business hasn’t always existed. After he was laid off from his previous job in marketing, he was left without employment and a gnawing desire to seek his next endeavor.
Once his idea got the thumbs up from local economic leaders, Hoffert put his head down and moved as quickly as possible. Neppl and Kaste used their connections and knowledge to assist as they could.
“Once we had settled on the idea, we did what we could to help him pursue it,” Neppl said.
This included business planning, financial assistance guidance and meetings with local lawmakers, so nobody was blindsided by the business. Neppl later arranged for Hoffert to meet with the city’s Port Authority on Jan. 25, to introduce himself and Green Apple.
Port Authority members were overwhelmingly supportive of the business, according to Hoffert, but questions about the legalities of the business began to arise, according to meeting minutes. Breckenridge does not have an ordinance relating to the sale of hemp-derived products, so the guidance and oversight that businesses usually adhere to, doesn’t necessarily exist yet.
In June, 2022, Minnesota legalized the recreational sale of hemp-derived THC products in the state. This allows food and beverage products with up to five milligrams of THC per serving, and packages up to 50 milligrams, to be sold in the state.
However, the law is vague and doesn’t offer much guidance for local officials and law enforcement, according to Breckenridge City Attorney Jason Butts.
Butts is also worried about the outcome of the 2023 legislative session. There is a very real possibility that the recreational use of all THC products will be legalized, meaning a city ordinance passed too soon or without proper oversight could become inefficient or irrelevant.
“There are lots of unknowns with the current law so we have to be cautious,” Butts explained. “We don’t want to come up with an ordinance now, and then the state changes the law on us.”
Creating this city ordinance is intensely tedious work though, according to Butts. He has to consider every possible question that could come up regarding the sale of these products. This includes where they can be sold, who can buy them, employee oversight, licensure requirements, product labeling, and many, many more questions that need succinct answers.
“Can Dairy Queen sell these products? Can they be in vending machines? These are the things we have to consider,” Butts said. “We’re running in the dark right now.”
While Butts thinks an ordinance is necessary, the final decision isn’t up to him. Ultimately, whatever is drafted into an ordinance will need to be seen by city council members and then voted on to become official. For those reasons, an exact timeline for the completion of an ordinance is unknown.
As city officials and law enforcement run in the dark, Hoffert will continue to run his business legally, to the best of his ability.
“I spent all day yesterday (Feb. 6) reading through Minnesota’s laws,” Hoffert said. “I was a little worried in the beginning seeing what’s been happening in Otter Tail County.”
After the state’s legalization of THC edibles, Otter Tail joined a few other counties in the state to place a moratorium on the sale of these edibles. This meant within county lines it would be illegal to sell these products. However, in January, Fergus Falls, Otter Tail’s county seat, passed an ordinance that would allow the sale of these products in city limits.
Butts doesn’t think the city has any plans to place a moratorium on the sale of these products, but he emphasized again, the decision isn’t his to make. If elected officials wish to pause the sale of THC edibles in the city, they have every right to do so.
Hoffert isn’t too worried, though. The support he’s received from city officials and the community so far, keeps him motivated and positive moving forward.
“Everyone has been so supportive; it’s been pretty cool,” Hoffert said, beginning to tear up. “I’m looking forward to the future and the possibilities of educational events and meeting people who come in here for the first time.”
The crystal ball of Hoffert’s future isn’t quite clear yet. The state may change recreational THC laws within the next year and the city’s planned ordinance could have some effect on Green Apple, but he remains wholly optimistic.
“We want to give everybody who wants to be in business the chance to be in business,” Neppl said. “Folks like David have a passion for this and really shows that owning a business is closer than most might think.”